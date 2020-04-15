Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target at 0.25%, early data shows economy plunged

The central bank says the downturn tied to COVID-19 will be the worst on record

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, saying this morning that it is effectively as low as it can go to combat the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The central bank says the downturn tied to COVID-19 will be the worst on record. Preliminary data from Statistics Canada today showed economic activity collapsed in March as it dropped a record nine per cent.

The pandemic has forced companies to close and workers to stay at home as much as possible in a massive public health effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, leading to steep and sudden drops in business activity and consumer spending.

The central bank’s economic outlook also released this morning says the speed of the anticipated rebound rests on the shoulders of containment efforts to bring the pandemic under control.

If conditions improve quickly, the economic shock is likely to be “abrupt and deep but relatively short-lived” and followed by a strong rebound for most, but not all, sectors of the economy.

A more severe scenario would likely see a “significant number” of businesses closing for good and longer spells of unemployment as workers look for new jobs.

READ MORE: More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

READ MORE: March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Just Posted

Vernon seniors’ home manager called work home in COVID-19 lockdown

Canterbury Court GM opted to stay overnight for 3 weeks to ensure safety, health of residents

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

Vernon Vipers blueliner signs Canadian university deal

Landon Fuller will suit up next hockey season with Langley’s Trinity Western Spartans

Spallumcheen council meetings open to public electronically

Residents need to request code to be able to catch meetings via phone or electronic devices

COVID-19: City of Vernon Ambassadors speak to hundreds over Easter weekend

Six ambassadors toured local parks, public spaces, to remind residents of social distancing

Shania Twain among performers set for ‘Canada Together’ broadcast benefit

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?

The WHO guidelines outline six areas officials must consider

Morning Start: The inventor of the frisbee turned into a frisbee after he died

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 15

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target at 0.25%, early data shows economy plunged

The central bank says the downturn tied to COVID-19 will be the worst on record

One year later after the tragic shooting spree in Penticton

April 15, 2020, marks one year since a shooting spree, which left four dead, shook Penticton

Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown

The event debuted last weekend to fistfights, long lineups and an eventual RCMP shutdown

More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

New Statistics Canada survey will be used to inform governments response to COVID-19

Most Read