The new workspace will be located at #305, 1979 Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Big Bear Software to launch new West Kelowna shared office space

Big Bear Software provides custom software solutions

The first shared workspace for West Kelowna is coming this spring.

Big Bear Software will open the shared workspace at the top floor of #305, 1979 Old Okanagan Highway and it will serve as a new addition to the Okanagan tech-sector, bringing businesses together in a collaborative space, as well as serving as a new location for Big Bear.

Big Bear Software has been providing custom software solutions for over 16 years, with a community-minded focus that has resulted in rapid growth over the past two years in particular.

Keith MacIntyre, CEO, Big Brother Software said, their presence continues to expand with offices in Penticton and Calgary and soon to be West Kelowna.

“West Kelowna now has a population of 45,000 people with over 1500 remote workers, (according to MacIntyre),” said MacIntyre.

“Yet until now, there has been no collaborative work environment or shared event and meeting space. This space will serve as a location for people to come together and host events beyond just technology so they can better serve their audiences in ways that matter.”

Big Bear recognizes that as Kelowna’s population continues to grow, a spacious office close to downtown with free parking will provide a much-needed alternative for people working on the Westside.

Also, Big Bear claims that many large companies have an abundance of West Kelowna employees and clients who are forced to commute to Kelowna to conduct business and host meetings. The new space in West Kelowna will have two boardrooms designated as shared meeting spots that can be booked an unlimited amount of times per year.

“These combined efforts also illustrate to our clients that our values lie beyond just profits,” said MacIntyre.

“And as employees continue to value well-being more and more, not just for themselves, but for the world in which they live in, becoming more mindful of bettering our communities helps attract like-minded team members as well.”

MacIntyre said Big Bear has learned the value of community and collaboration from their shared space in Penticton.

“The Penticton Smart Cities Challenge would never have happened without a diverse group of people working in the same space. Land developers, branding experts, artists, marketing consultants, artists and tech companies came together to create a community initiative that changed the future of Penticton and the Okanagan.

“New businesses were created, partnerships were formed. I’m excited to see what this space will do to change the Okanagan.”

For more information on Big Brother Software, visit their website.

