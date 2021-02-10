Coyote Indie Books owner Dan Rothon moved his shop from Grand Forks to Lake Country, the relocated business opening its doors to the community Feb. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Calendar)

Coyote Indie Books owner Dan Rothon moved his shop from Grand Forks to Lake Country, the relocated business opening its doors to the community Feb. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Calendar)

Bookstore starts new chapter in Lake Country

Coyote Indie Books owner moves shop from Grand Forks to Okanagan Valley

From Grand Forks to Lake Country, 26-year-old entrepreneur Dan Rothon has brought a new independent bookstore to the Okanagan Valley.

Coyote Indie Books, nestled behind the Dairy Queen on Highway 97, opened its doors Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Rothon said he’s received a warm welcome from the community.

Rothon, who studied writing in publishing at Okanagan College in Vernon and has family ties in Kelowna, is no stranger to the community.

Rothon brings with him a curated line of products and books that are tailored to the local audience presented in a quaint and comfortable boutique setting.

“I’d say it’s definitely curated towards the great outdoors, great indoors, independent books and someone kind of looking for something different,” he said. “A lot of books in here, you’re not going to find them in Indigo. They may be a bit more niche.”

The giftwares he carries is also linked to non-profits and have a charitable donation aspect to them, something he noted is not a feasible model for many big-box retailers such as Amazon.

But, he said, booklovers can still find the bestsellers they crave too.

As a lover of books himself, Rothon said if it weren’t for his own business, he’d probably still likely be working for Indigo or someone else, but now, since he opened shop in October 2018, there’s no looking back.

Owning his own bookstore, however, was not something he had ever expected for himself.

“When I was growing up, I was a bit of a hellion. I didn’t think I was going to do much with my life, but I was always fascinated with reading and writing and the worlds that people could create,” he said.

“It was just about the only subject that I was good at and I remember having really good teachers who, despite me going certain ways, encouraged me to pursue that.

“I learned a lot through it,” he said. “Now I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Rothon says he’s currently re-reading Dune, the 1965 classic science fiction by Frank Herbert, ahead of the new 2021 film adaptation. But he loves all kinds of genres from philosophy and world religions to fantasy.

“What I love to push the most is the outdoors stuff,” he said, noting Patagonia – better known for its clothing line – has a publishing company that specializes in outdoor books.

“I find them fascinating,” Rothon said.

“It’s the extremities of life, you know?” he said of the outdoor adventures.

“You get to live a little through that.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail popular among winter enthusiasts

READ MORE: Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm business owner hits the bricks for fun look inside auto repair garage

Just Posted

A total of 15 people were transported down the mountain after getting stuck near Becker Lake in Lavington Sunday, Feb. 7 by Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP. (VSAR photo)
15 people rescued off mountain in Lavington

Icy road had Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP working until the wee hours of the morning

Coyote Indie Books owner Dan Rothon moved his shop from Grand Forks to Lake Country, the relocated business opening its doors to the community Feb. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Calendar)
Bookstore starts new chapter in Lake Country

Coyote Indie Books owner moves shop from Grand Forks to Okanagan Valley

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
Overdue Vernon hospital expansion to remedy mental health bed shortages

Interior Health seeking bids for concept plan for mental health and substance use facility

An injured equestrian was extricated by the Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society in the North Okanagan Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Vernon Search and Rescue photo)
North Okanagan public safety, environmental groups get government grants

Vernon Search and Rescue, Restorative Justice and New Beginnings societies each get funding

The Drive-Thru Ice Park has been a hit among many residents, despite some complaining about having to pay to take in the ice sculptures. (Wayne Emde Photography)
Vernon Carnival cowboys up in face of COVID

City councillors applaud event, which continues until Feb. 14

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

‘Crime Scene: Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ premiers Wednesday, Feb. 10, on Netflix. (Netflix)
Netflix’s Cecil Hotel crime documentary tells tale of B.C. student’s mysterious death

Elisa Lam, a student at UBC, disappeared while staying at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles in January 2013

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

Chrissy Deye, Monica Kriese and other volunteers serve lunch to community members, including those without homes, on a cold, windy Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Lunches in Salmon Arm fill need by providing warmth, support, welcome meal

Community volunteers, service providers say they want to ensure access to resources during cold snap

The City of Salmon Arm’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant to remain by Shuswap Lake

Odour, discharge into lake main concerns of those opposed to existing location

Sauyer Bell sits on mom Shae’s lap while having pancakes with her and his two-year-old brother Graeson at IHOP in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This photo was taken when Sauyer, who is a BC Children’s Hospital patient, was the face on the poster for IHOP’s National Pancake Day fundraiser for the hospital last year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
GoFundMe set up to raise money for searchers, young boys of missing B.C. mom

Fundraiser to help with case of missing 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell

Fred Chu on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s tennis court during his interning year in Montreal in 1940. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm man’s father broke barriers for future Chinese physicians

Memories of Lunar New Year evoke history of Gerry Chu’s family

Salmon Arm Auto & Truck owner Paul Drolet recently released a stop-motion video that offers a humorous look at what can happen in a garage. (Paul Drolet image)
Salmon Arm business owner hits the bricks for fun look inside auto repair garage

Salmon Arm Auto & Truck’s Paul Drolet’s 55-second stop-motion effort took 15 hours to create

Police are looking from a man they shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)
Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gathering cards, New Westminster police say

Man was wearing a ‘Flash’ mask

Most Read