Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Stores matching donations until Oct. 31

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month and Home Hardware wants to help advance breast cancer research and care for families in the Interior.

So until Oct. 31, Home Hardware is doubling its impact by matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.

Customers can make a donation online at bccancerfoundation.com/homehardware or in-store at locations in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton.

Funds raised will support the latest breakthroughs in breast cancer research and care at BC Cancer – Kelowna.

“This year, more than 3,700 British Columbians will be diagnosed with breast cancer and it’s reported to account for around 25 per cent of all new cancer cases in women,” states the BC Cancer Foundation. “With donor support, BC Cancer clinicians can continue to advance research and treatment options and stay one step ahead of the disease.”

