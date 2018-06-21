Michael Molnar, CEO of Restoration Lands Inc. accompanied by his wife and business partner Sharon Molnar to the event on Tuesday. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Vernon Morning Star)

Business developments celebrated

Tuesday’s Business After 5 event to show off advancements in Okanagan Eco Park.

There are a lot of things happening at Okanagan Eco Park, by definition.

“The word entrepreneur in French means to make things happen, ” said Michael Molnar, CEO of Restoration Lands Inc., addressing the room on Tuesday night. “Hats off to all of you for what you do to enhance our community.”

Molnar began Tuesday’s Business After 5 event by thanking the business owners and community members who made the trip to Coldstream to see and hear about the advancements being made at the Okanagan Eco Park.

“There’s been a lot of buzz in the community about Restoration Lands since we bought it a year and a half ago,” said Molnar. “When this was a glass facility we lost 350 desk jobs from the community and that had a huge impact on the community, and we felt as entrepreneurs and business people that we needed to take some responsibility for that and try to make things happen.”

Okanagan Eco Park is an industrial/commercial subdivision. Located just outside Vernon (in Coldstream), sits the reconstructed, 450,000 square ft. facility. These advancements include a 7.5-acre roof, renovated office and approximately 1,000 LED light fixtures. The goal is to provide economic benefits to all partners involved while providing positive environmental impact and creating sustainable jobs.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the stewardship of 54 per cent of the zoned industrial land of the region,” Molnar continued. “We have 92 acres of industrial land here and what we will be doing is creating the Okanagan Eco Park.”

Molnar continually related the project back to family — equating Restoration Lands Inc., his own family business, back to the Vernon community. He says they hope to give back by having a positive impact on the Okanagan and its residents.

“Our goal as a family is to restore the jobs times three. We want to see 1,000 jobs created throughout this whole industrial park,” said Molnar, addressing the crowd. “Each and every one of you who we’ve talked to and a lot of your businesses will really fit in.”

Molner noted that there would be a press release coming within a few weeks regarding a national tenant. The Morning Star will provide updates as they become available.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

>

@BrieChar
brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Many business owners and community members attended Business after 5. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Vernon Morning Star)

Previous story
Pickleball Depot picks up award
Next story
Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

Just Posted

Cannabis growers to pay premium water rates

RDNO debates water rates on cannabis and recycling adjustments.

RDNO approves referendum

RDNO approved a referendum on borrowing $25 million for Vernon Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility.

Cherry growers hope to avoid helicopter use

Extended rainfall can damage cherry crops

Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

Vernon hosting Game On tourney at Village Green Hotel

Inaugural street hockey tournament faces off July 28

What’s happening

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

Business developments celebrated

Tuesday’s Business After 5 event to show off advancements in Okanagan Eco Park.

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Updated: Weather office says more thunder and strong winds possible Friday afternoon, evening

Environment Canada says winds could gust at up to 70 kilometres per hour

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Most Read