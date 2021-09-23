Condo and office towers fill the downtown skyline in Vancouver on March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Condo and office towers fill the downtown skyline in Vancouver on March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian office vacancy rate hits highest level since 1994

Vancouver has lowest vacancy rate as COVID-19 fourth wave slows expected return to work

CBRE Group Inc. says the national office vacancy rate hit 15.7 per cent in the third quarter for the highest level since 1994 as people continue to work from home because of COVID-19.

The commercial real estate firm says that a fourth wave has slowed an expected return to work, helping push up the vacancy rate from 15.3 per cent in the last quarter.

It does, however, say that leasing activity is picking up, driven especially by demand from the technology sector, and that four of 10 major Canadian markets saw increased occupancy.

Vancouver’s vacancy rate remains the lowest at 7.4 per cent, while Toronto stands at 13.7 per cent and Calgary at 30.1 per cent.

The story is quite different on the industrial front, where vacancies are low as demand for distribution and logistics space remains at an all-time high.

CBRE says the national vacancy rate for industrial space was at two per cent in the quarter, while several markets including Vancouver, London, the Waterloo Region and Toronto have availability rates of less than a per cent.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Rental vacancy rates last year hit lowest since 2002 after third year of decline

rental market

Previous story
B.C. appoints experts to grow shipbuilding, repair industry
Next story
Lululemon to outfit Canadian Olympic, Paralympic athletes through 2028 Games

Just Posted

The Vernon School District has reduced its originally proposed bus fee hike for the 2021-22 year following outcry from local parents. (News Bulletin file)
Meet Vernon’s new school resource officer

Arora Richards, 4, experiments with her own art piece during the annual Art Walk at the Lake Country Community Complex. (Black Press file)
TAYLOR: Mixing up our senses

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A 12-year-old became the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an “average day” $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff
North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day