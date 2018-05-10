Credit union expands Canada150 program

#SimpleGenerosity recognizes volunteers, non-profits and charities

Fresh off a Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) excellence award in community relations, Valley First and Enderby & District Financial, divisions of First West Credit Union, are now accepting nominations for their 2018 #SimpleGenerosity program.

What began as a way of recognizing local volunteers, non-profits and charities in honour of Canada 150 has expanded for 2018.

First West received so many amazing stories that they’ll continue to celebrate the outstanding contributions from dedicated volunteers through the #SimpleGenerosity program.

Throughout 2018, First West will select 52 individuals or teams of volunteers who are devoted to developing positive and vibrant communities. Those selected will receive a $1,000 award to donate to a non-profit of their choice, courtesy of First West Credit Union.

“Volunteers are such a crucial part of our communities and it’s important for us to recognize those who humbly give back through their time and talents,” said Susan Byrom, senior manager of community investment at First West. “Receiving a CCUA excellence award was a tremendous honour, but really what it said to us was there is a continued need to run this important program, in order to recognize passionate volunteers locally.”

You can find the nomination form, program guidelines and FAQs here: https://www.valleyfirst.com/Personal/Community/SimpleGenerosity/NominationGuidelines/

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 14.


