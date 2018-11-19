Stephanie Tambellini Design Studio brings co-working to local professionals. (Submitted Photo)

Designer brings shared office space to Vernon

Vernon/Coldstream space gives working people a better option than kitchen table or basement

Vernon has a large number of hidden professionals who work from home because often the costs of renting office space just don’t make sense.

These same people regularly end up in our local coffee shops to get out of their house or to have somewhere to meet with clients. Now, these small business professionals have an option with a new, shared office, co-working space recently opened by Stephanie Tambellini.

According to allwork.com, there are about 14,111 coworking spaces in the world with an estimated growth of 15 per cent over the next five years. Tenants report feeling happier and more productive because of the sense of community.

For more than 15 years Tambellini operated her graphic design and marketing agency out of her home.

See: Vernon Special Olympics BC Games logo revealed

“For the past few years, I’ve been fortunate because I’ve had people working with me throughout the day. In the early days when I worked alone, I went a little stir crazy, but the costs of renting an office space just didn’t make fiscal sense for a business of my size.”

Now that Tambellini Design Studio has a team of four graphic designers, opening an office space is necessary and it provides an opportunity to fill a need for business professionals by sharing it as a co-working space. The office is designed to appeal to work-at-home professionals and independent contractors who are interested in the synergy that can happen when working alongside other people.

“There are a large number of people in Vernon who could use a space to work in that isn’t their kitchen table or basement. This gives them an affordable option to get out of the house and to do so in a great environment with other like-minded individuals,” explains Tambellini.

The co-working office in Alpine Centre on Kalamalka Lake Road offers a viable option for working people. The 1,600 square feet, open floor plan features a meeting room; two bathrooms; high-speed WIFI; small kitchen/coffee station; free parking and 12 desk spaces with eight of these desks currently available for rent.

With this trend of co-working spaces sweeping the nation, Tambellini is proud to bring one to Vernon.

“I’m excited to offer this as an option for working people in the North Okanagan.”





