The ‘Skip ball’ toy has been recalled. (Health Canada)

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

Dollarama is recalling more than 500,000 toys across Canada after finding that they might have worryingly high levels of phthalates.

In a statement Tuesday, Health Canada said the dollar store chain is recalling the Skip Ball toy, which is made up of a pink ankle loop and a multi-colored ball, attached by a plastic cord.

The toys have product number 14-1401338 on the upper front part of the packaging and 667888025213 on the back.

Health Canada said studies suggest some phthalates may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children when “soft vinyl products containing phthalates are sucked or chewed for extended periods.”

Phthalates are added to plastics to increase their flexibility, transparency, durability, and longevity.

Dollarama said it has not received reports of injuries related to the toys, which were sold between January 2012 to July 27, 2018.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Predator Ridge hosting job fair Thursday
Next story
Centralize farmland decisions, B.C. advisory panel recommends

Just Posted

Fire sparked near Predator Ridge

Blaze mapped in Commonage area south of Vernon, north of Kelowna

Mabel Creek fire size clarified

Active wildfire closer to 200 hectares and out of control

Vernon business strata board complains over turn design

Turn in to Alpine Centre from Coldstream, and right-turn out deemed “dangerous” by board

Fires indirectly burn Enderby business

Mabel Lake Resort flooded with calls from tourists concerned about area wildfires

Vernon Sparkes Corn Stand robbed

Sparkes Corn Stand employee in Vernon snaps picture of suspect vehicle seconds after being robbed

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Victoria to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall this weekend

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Vernon Performing Arts Centre presents Laurier Memorial enactment

Words of Our Chiefs plays at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 5

Acclaimed Aussie singer-songwriter rocks Lorenzo’s

Kara Grainger performs Sept. 1 and 2

Allan Brooks Nature Centre August lineup changes made

Two events cancelled

Okanagan Screen Arts film a love letter to motherhood

Film screens at Vernon Towne Cinema Aug. 13

Gallery favourite returns to Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames in Vernon

Teyjah McAren is the artist of the month for August

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Most Read