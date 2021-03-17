Downtown Kelowna staple, Doc Willoughby’s, sold

Kyle and Carolyn Nixon, owners of BNA and Skinny Duke’s, will take over the iconic pub in May

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May 2020, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. Now, the pub has been sold to new owners. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

One of Kelowna’s most iconic downtown pubs will soon be under new ownership.

Come May 1, Kyle and Carolyn Nixon will be the new owners of Doc Willoughby’s Public House.

The Nixons are experienced in the local bar scene as the proprietors of other popular downtown watering holes BNA Brewing Co. And Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium.

Current owner Dave Willoughby confirmed on Wednesday afternoon (March 17) the pub will change hands. He said the outlook for the downtown staple remains bright and he’s excited to see what the Nixons have in store.

“We want to hand it off to somebody who’s going to realize the full potential of Doc’s, somebody who’s going to be in alignment with our values. I think the Nixon family is the perfect buyer for that,” he said.

Doc Willoughby’s takes its name from Dave’s grandfather, who established a medical practice in the Central Interior in the early 1900s. It has long been one of Kelowna’s most popular venues for live music.

