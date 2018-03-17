Enterprize top-10 announced

Martin Paris of Jolly Good Spudz won the 2017 Enterprize Challenge, and his business opened its doors Jan. 30. (Photo submitted)

From a ‘glamping’ wellness resort and athletic wear for plus-size women to a First Nation’s café and gift shop and an ethical beef-sharing program, the ideas among this year’s Enterprize Challenge finalists show where there is a niche, there is a business.

Community Futures North Okanagan, which hosts the annual Enterprize Challenge, has just announced the 10 finalists competing to share nearly $35,000 in prizes.

“It’s been so interesting and really inspiring to see how many of this year’s participants have found niches with real depth and opportunity,” says Leigha Horsfield, General Manager, Community Futures North Okanagan.

“Many of the finalists are looking at serving a specific, underserved audience but also ways to align their business with their values and support their community as a whole.”

The 2018 Enterprize Challenge, now in its fourth year, brought forth a record-breaking 26 participants. Judges have now released their list of 10 finalists, and here are the finalists’ names and business descriptions:

1. Steve Haraldson, Stumpy’s Phillies & Flats Stumpy’s is a licensed, diner-style eatery serving up soul food and community by ‘feeding it forward.’

2. Raymond Low, TLC Sewing Machinery & Repairs TLC brings sewing enthusiasts mobile tune-ups and repairs, fair pricing and service driven by a passion for sewing.

3. Julia Allen and Kate Johnson, LOCALITY LOCALITY brings together the best of the Okanagan—from cider and wine to artisan goods—to deliver quarterly subscription boxes filled with our region’s unique tastes, talents and styles.

4. Tammy Demchuk, Curvy Fit Girl Fashions Curvy Fit Girls gives plus-size active women a way to look stylish and feel comfortable in beautiful, high quality leisure wear with both new and upcycled one-of-a-kind designs.

5. Roger Lamoureax and Brigitte Thom, Tatawa Kanata Glamping & Wellness Tatawa Kanata is a backcountry health and wellness destination offering an Okanagan ‘glamping’ experience filled with adventure, rustic amenities and resort-style services.

6. Richard and Danielle Toperczer, STEAKHOLDER Steakholder launches an online platform that allows consumers to directly purchase a share or portion of ethically raised, grass-fed beef and see and learn about the pastoral ranches where their food is sourced from.

7. Dan Proulx, The Boardroom With a lack of available, tech-equipped boardrooms in the Okanagan comes The Boardroom, offering themes, experiences and equipment as well as coaching and catering to suit the users’ goals.

8. Shane Miller, Syilx Sensations This First Nation’s café and gift shop provides a cultural experience in the kitchen with taco-topped bannock as well as the chance to support local Indigenous artisans.

9. Mitchal Derksen, Numu Consulting numu helps small business grow with meaningful, tailored coaching and technology products as well as education and empowerment.

10. Nicole Chow, Little Locals Carrying clothing handmade by Canadian moms and offering spaces and programs for local moms and littles to connect. Little Locals lets you shop local and support fellow mommas.

The top-three winners will be announced at the 2018 Enterprize Challenge Tradeshow and Awards event being held at Okanagan College Thursday, April 12. The Tradeshow is open to the public and begins at 4 p.m. and the awards will begin at 5 p.m. To learn more about the Community Futures Enterprize Challenge, which is presented by VantageOne Credit Union, visit EnterprizeChallenge.ca.