Quesada Burritos and Tacos will hold a soft opening in Vernon on Anderson Way in mid-May, 2020. (Contributed)

First-time owners to bring Mexican-inspired restaurant to Vernon

Quesada Burritos & Tacos will have a soft opening in mid-May, grand opening one month following

A new restaurant is set to spice up the fast dining scene in Vernon this spring.

Quesada Burritos & Tacos is currently under construction at 103, 5580 Anderson Way, but plans to hold its soft opening in mid-May, 2020.

It’s the first time owning a business franchise for Dipak Patel and his wife, who will act as owner and manager. Patel is also the pharmacy manager at Real Canadian Superstore just down the street.

“When they first opened here in Kelowna we tried it many times,” said Patel. “People like the taste, they like the freshness … and it’s like a freshness guarantee.”

“(We’re) definitely very excited,” he added.

Quesada is a Canadian-owned restaurant chain first opened by Steve Gill in Toronto in 2004. Gill – a software engineer – discovered his passion for burritos while living in Denver, Colorado. The restaurant prides itself on handmade salsas and other dishes with no preservatives and artificial colours.

The company began franchising in 2010 and now has 121 franchises outside the U.S.

One month after the soft opening, Quesada carry on a franchise tradition for its grand opening, giving away 5,000 coupons for free regular burritos.

“Usually we see around like 1,500 to 2,000 people coming for free burritos,” said Patel.

Patel says the restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during days of operation.

READ MORE: Vernon man rolls out wheelchair shuttle business

READ MORE: Vernon golf course sinks construction on new clubhouse

