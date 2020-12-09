Foodie friends from Vernon, Calgary stir up healthy sauces

Kyla Macaulay and Marican Garcia are the brain trust of Taste Buddies Gourmet

Vernon’s Kyla Macaulay (left) and Calgary pal Marican Garcia have launched Taste Buddies Gourmet sauces, which are gluten-, dairy- and sugar-free products that can be used as dressings, dips and marinades. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Kyla Macaulay (left) and Calgary pal Marican Garcia have launched Taste Buddies Gourmet sauces, which are gluten-, dairy- and sugar-free products that can be used as dressings, dips and marinades. (Photo submitted)

They met at a mother’s group in Calgary.

Kyla Macaulay left Alberta and returned home to the North Okanagan, settling in Vernon and founded Gumtree Catering.

Marican Garcia stayed in Calgary and launched a culinary career that has seen her working as a private chef for the past 10 years.

The foodie friends stayed in touch. When staff at Gumtree created a hugely popular salad dressing called Velvet, and Macaulay started standardizing it for bigger batches and bottling it, she shared the news with Garcia.

The ladies began talking about starting a sauce company, creating healthy sauces that double as marinades, dressings and dips.

When Macaulay sold Gumtree – which included her obtaining the rights to the Velvet sauce – she and Garcia formed Taste Buddies Gourmet and began selling their homemade delicacies.

“Marican made some amazing sauces over the summer, we sent them away for testing, then launched on Sept. 1,” said Macaulay.

Taste Buddies Gourmet sauces are gluten-free, dairy-free, and, for the most part, sugar-free. The only sugar comes from honey which is bought locally.

“We use Okanagan-sourced products,” said Garcia. “Garlic comes from Vernon. Stawn’s Honey in Vernon. And we use Brassica Mustard from Alberta to merge the two provinces in our products.”

Sauces include Farmer’s Daughter (a creamy herb ranch named in honour of Macaulay’s parents and growing up on an Enderby dairy farm); Picoso (chipotle lime ranch); Velvet Glory (roasted garlic and creamy sesame); Beekeeper (honey mustard dill).

“Our product is unique,” said Macaulay. “Even though it’s dairy-free we create a creamy sauce using aquafaba, the juice from chickpeas, and whip it up with sunflower oil so it becomes like mayonnaise.”

Added Garcia: “We want to create products that are multi-use. You can use it to cook, roast or bake, so it’s not just a dressing. And even though they are gluten- and dairy-free, you’re not missing out on the richness or creaminess.”

Taste Buddies Gourmet, said Garcia, is a “small-batch company at the moment,” but consumers are loving the sauces.

“The response has been pretty awesome,” she said. “It’s filling a need.”

“We’re focused on supporting local and we appreciate the support we’ve had back from the community,” said Macaulay. “It’s been amazing.”

The sauces can be found in Vernon, Kelowna, Calgary and Vancouver. Macaulay – the chief visionary in the partnership, with Garcia the product developer – would like to see the sauces go Canada-wide.

“Our goal is to get it across the country,” said Macaulay.

“We’re unique, Kyla and I,” smiled Garcia. “She has experience in catering and larger numbers where I have one family I cook for. She’s breaking me out of thinking small in that sense and feeding hundreds, not just two people.”

Taste Buddies Gourmet sauces are available in Vernon at Butcher Boys, Buy-Low Food, Eat Good Market, Rail Trail Market, Rail Side Market Garden, Simply Delicious, Soul Studio and Zelaney Farms; in Armstrong at Askew’s Foods; in Kelowna at the Vegetarian Butcher Canada and Fork Plant Based Market.

If you’re in Vancouver, you can source the sauces at the Vegetarian Butcher Canada, and in Calgary, you can find them at Luke’s Drug Mart, Meta4 Food, and Bon Ton Meat Market.

You can also order the product online at farmbound.ca and okazon.ca.

More information can be found on their social media pages on Instagram (@taste_buddies_gourmet) and Facebook (@TasteBuddiesGourmet).

READ MORE: Chefs sizzle during intense competition


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cup of coffee leads to Salmon Arm man becoming $75,000 richer

Just Posted

Okanagan College Vernon campus’ cultural liaison for International Education, Mia Salmon, is the Community Champion for December 2020. (Contributed)
Community Champion: Mia Salmon provides friendly ear to newcomers

Cultural liaison for Vernon college’s international education program December Community Champion

Miss Okanagan Restoration Services Megan Fowles is crowned Queen Silver Star LX by her predecessor Hayley Rakos while the new Princess Silver Star, Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Piper Cahoon, watches Feb. 6, 2020 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Crown drops on Vernon’s royal tradition

Excellence program postponed due to COVID-19

Interior Health has greatly increased the virtual availability of physicians through the pandemic. (Unsplash)
Virtual care has expanded significantly amid the pandemic in Interior Health

‘This crisis has forced us to change how we deliver health care more in 20 days than we had in 20 years’

A woman and her dog walk past a sign advertising face masks for sale amid the global coronavirus pandemic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
81 new COVID-19 infections in Interior Health

Sixteen people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care

This picture taken on May 23, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Interior Health ready and waiting for vaccine to arrive

‘Public Health are experts at receiving and distributing vaccines’

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

MP Dan Albas aired concerns about the cancellation of flights to Penticton’s Regional Airport in Parliament’s question period on Dec. 7. (Cable Public Affairs Channel)
Okanagan MP Dan Albas calls on feds to help bring flights back to Penticton

Albas aired his concerns in Parliament’s question period on Dec. 7

Critteraid rescue cat Winston Churchill chooses when his mom Dorrian Dixon is allowed to make three layer masks. For every mask she sells, $1 goes to Critteraid and Alley Cats. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
No ‘kitten’ around: Penticton woman makes masks to support pet rescues

Winston Churchill, the rescue cat, approves of his mom Dorrian Dixon making masks

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way was recently robbed. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘We’re just trying to make a living’: Watch heist leaves Kelowna business speechless

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions was robbed of over $3,000 in watches on Dec. 8

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Salmon Arm resident Nicholas Sayers is $75,000 richer after a scratch-off ticket win. (BCLC photo)
Cup of coffee leads to Salmon Arm man becoming $75,000 richer

Nicholas Sayers picked up a scratch-and-win ticket at the Co-op gas bar

Passenger numbers at Kelowna International Airport have dropped by 3.8 per cent year-over-year for the month of January due to fears about the coronavirus. (Paul Clarke - Photo)
Laser strike targets plane at Kelowna International Airport

Airport staff confirmed the strike did not affect YLW operations

Most Read