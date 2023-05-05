Uride drives into Penticton. (Uride)

Uride drives into Penticton. (Uride)

From great tips to saving lives, Kelowna Uride drives into Penticton

Uride celebrates one year in Kelowna

It’s been a wild first year in Kelowna for the ride-share company Uride.

Kelowna is apparently the highest tipping city in Canada, according to Uride, which also claims it picks up passengers in under 10 minutes.

But, more alarmingly, Uride also assisted in saving a life this past year. While driving to their destination two Uride passengers spotted a man drowning in Okanagan Lake and instructed their driver to pull over so they could help rescue the person in distress.

These people were just two of the more than 10,000 passengers that Uride assisted since coming to Kelowna.

Now, the company is looking to expand its services in the Okanagan and open a Uride in Penticton.

Currently, Uride operates in 15 cities across Canada, including Kamloops, Vernon, Prince George and Nanaimo.

READ MORE: ‘We’re not a one-industry, one-amenity community’: Possibilities in Penticton

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaPentictontaxi

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Record nominations, again, for North Okanagan business awards
Next story
Vernon dealership wins prestigious national award

Just Posted

(OKIB photo)
More creeks rising on Westside as rain heightens flood risk

The Shuswap Watershed Council and the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society remind boaters and water users to clean, drain and dry watercraft before moving it from one body of water to another to help prevent the spread of invasive species. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
Groups unite in effort to steer boaters to help keep invasive species out of Shuswap waters

Ryla Mutiger, district sales manager of Western Canada at Bannister GM Vernon, stands with general manager Brad Nakucyj holding the GM President’s Club Award, which was presented to the dealership on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Bannister photo)
Vernon dealership wins prestigious national award

Vernon Golf and Country Club pro/grounds crew member Bryce Barker holds up his scorecard and his ball after putting out on No. 18 with an (unofficial) course record score of 14-under-par 58. (Contributed)
Vernon golf pro makes history with non-tournament 58

Pop-up banner image