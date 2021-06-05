Sherry Senecal, commercial account manager at Grainger Canada, serviced a broad range of customers in Kelowna, Vernon and Lake Country. (Contributed)

Sherry Senecal, commercial account manager at Grainger Canada, serviced a broad range of customers in Kelowna, Vernon and Lake Country. (Contributed)

Grainger girls keep companies in sweet supply

Supporting mostly male-dominated industries, Anna and Sherry keep the workforce rolling

Between industrial warehouses and lumber mills, many Okanagan companies rely on outside supplies to keep business rolling.

Two of Grainger Canada’s workers do just that, from the initial order to stocking sites and vending machines. Anna Clarke and Sherry Senecal are a couple of the integral faces of the company, which has been around for more than 130 years, supplying everything from personal protective equipment to tools and more.

Anna Clarke, onsite service representative with Grainger Canada, services Armstrong to Penticton in various commercial industries.

“I grew up in the North Okanagan, and spent 10 years in northern B.C. in similar positions servicing the oil and gas industrial market and have been home for the last nine years in the beautiful Okanagan Valley,” said 37-year-old Clarke.

What is it that drives you in your work?

I am driven in my work by my passion to provide a great service experience for each different customer. Grainger provides the tools to help me deliver great value to each and every site. Working with the sales team to help customers stay operational and profitable in today’s market is a great feeling all around.

What are you passionate about?

I am super passionate about many things – family and all my hobbies, fishing, soccer, art, gardening, toxin-free lifestyle, and personal and professional development.

How do you find work-life balance/what do you do to escape?

I find balance in my work life by listening to many genres of music and personal development podcasts during my commute up and down the valley. The scenery along the lakes is divine, even when traffic isn’t, so it makes for a nice drive. When not working I spend time with family and friends, camping, fishing, sharing my passions with others and mostly just enjoying my hobbies!

What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

I love local art! Summer craft stands and the Creative Chaos event are some of my favourites.

What advice would you give to young women who are interested in your field?

Always surround yourself with inspirational leaders, be inspired to go for it, believe in yourself always, speak up, ask questions and share your opinion, you will definitely learn and grow everyday in every way.

__________________________

Sherry Senecal, commercial account manager at Grainger Canada, services a broad range of customers in Kelowna, Vernon and Lake Country.

“I’ve lived in four different provinces as well as the UK and Germany. Six years ago I moved to the Okanagan and can’t see myself living anywhere else.”

What is it that drives you in your work?

It’s all about the customer and helping to improve their profitability through streamlined operations, inventory control and the right product for the job. As a sales professional my approach to every task, meeting or plan starts with one simple question. How will this benefit my customer? Being a key advisor to help customers maximize growth potential is truly a rewarding experience.

What are you passionate about?

I am passionate about many things! Personal growth through business, culture and activities really sums it up for me. I think that is why the Okanagan is such a great fit. A great business and local art culture combined with an incredible outdoor playground, provides a perfect setting for personal growth through engagement in all aspects of life.

How do you find work-life balance/what do you do to escape?

I think fully engaging in all activities brings a sense of accomplishment and happiness. For me, that means delivering on goals and striving for success at work and also enjoying everything life has to offer after the work is done. I am extremely active, both in winter and summer.

Alpine skiing, skating, hiking, paddle boarding, sailing, golf, motorcycle riding and a great meal with friends are what occupies my time outside of work.

What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

I qualified for my amateur motorcycle racing license and have spent many days on the track.

What advice would you give to young women who are interested in your field?

Strive for excellence always and pair up with a great mentor to help you navigate your career path.

Be excited about opportunities and confident in your abilities. And lastly, own and learn from your mistakes, we all make them and sometimes they teach the most valuable lessons!

women in business

Previous story
Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery
Next story
Women In Business: Vernon wedding planner finds the magic in small gatherings

Just Posted

Michelle Leckie, owner of Okanagan Event Planners on 33rd Street in Vernon, has long been accustomed to a fast-paced work environment, which has come in handy as she designs weddings and events during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Women In Business: Vernon wedding planner finds the magic in small gatherings

Michelle Leckie, owner of Okanagan Event Planners, has faced industry-wide disruptions head-on

Anna Clarke, onsite service representative with Grainger Canada, services Armstrong to Penticton in various commercial industries. When she’s not keeping local companies stocked, she’s stocking her freezer with fish. (Contributed)
Grainger girls keep companies in sweet supply

Supporting mostly male-dominated industries, Anna and Sherry keep the workforce rolling

Nancy Hichok, 65, has been cycling for 45 years. She's currently training for the Tour de Cure cycling fundraiser in August 2021, when she'll attempt to cover 160 kilometres in under seven hours. (Submitted photo)
Drivers need to share the roads, says Vernon cyclist shaken by near miss

Nancy Hichok, 65, is currently training for a 160 km ride in support of cancer funds this summer

As a community support worker for Turning Points Collaborative Society, Naomi works to ensure such basic needs as housing are afforded to those without. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Care at the core of helping Vernon’s homeless

Naomi makes a difference in the lives of the community’s most vulnerable

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where what’s believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children were recently found, is seen in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Royal British Columbia Museum working with Indigenous groups on school records

The museum has 250 boxes of materials, a third of which relate to residential schools run by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries a copy of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report as he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leave the ceremonies marking the report’s release, in Gatineau, Monday, June 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau’s acknowledgment of Indigenous genocide could have legal impacts: experts

Law expert Bruno Gelinas-Faucher says Canada could be held responsible for genocide under international law

A woman has been missing since driving her vehicle into the Similkameen River near Keremeos Friday (June 4) morning. (Ryan Van Veen/Flickr)
Police searching for woman after vehicle drives into river near Keremeos

An associate of Amy Sabean, 43, witnessed her being swept away in the Similkameen River

Karen Page knits at the Sardis Library while holding her daughter Rosalie during Worldwide Knit in Public Day on June 17, 2015 in Chilliwack. Saturday, June 12, 2021 is Worldwide Knit in Public Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 6 to 12

Worldwide Knit in Public Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day and VCR Day all coming up this week

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

RCMP. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News file)
‘Distraught man’ arrested after Kelowna apartment building fire

The man barricaded himself in a room while fire crews attempted to put out a fire at the building

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second-dose COVID vaccination clinic planned for Big White next week

A first-dose clinic will also be held in Rutland next week

A drum song performer participates in a drumg song at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4). Hundreds came out to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Kelowna tribute in honour of Kamloops 215

‘We’re not going to let it be swept under the rug anymore. It’s too late’

Most Read