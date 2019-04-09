Gunsmith Steven Joy shows off a Remington 700 that he recently finished restoring from fairly rusty condition. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer) Steven and Robert Joy pose for a photo in Steven’s workshop, the newly-opened Bigfoot Firearms in the Westgate Public Market. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

Gunsmithing a family tradition for Shuswap men

Steven and father Robert Joy opening Bigfoot Firearms in Salmon Arm

Gunsmithing is a time-honoured family business for Steven Joy, the owner of Bigfoot Firearms, which recently relocated to the Westgate Public Market in Salmon Arm.

Joy learned the trade of repairing, refurbishing and customizing firearms from his father, Robert Joy.

Robert was born into the gunsmithing business in Italy where his father had a shop and has been in the business in Canada for 25 years.

Steven’s new location, which he moved to after a year in business in Blind Bay, sports a small but neat workshop. Inside, he works on projects ranging from getting antique firearms back into shootable condition to installing accessories.

Read More: Learn to identify invasive plants in your backyard

The Joys said there is definitely demand for their services in the area as plenty of people target shoot and hunt, but Salmon Arm has not had a licensed gunsmith until now.

“You’ve gotta know the mechanical part, you’ve gotta know the laws and rules as well,” Robert said of the skills he has taught Steven.

Bigfoot Firearms also offers knife sharpening for all kinds of blades, from chef’s knives to those in a hunter’s kit.

Refurbishing antique firearms is another service Bigfoot offers. Steven is set up to make sure older guns are safe to fire and to restore their exteriors, removing rust and making them look like new.

Steven said he has always enjoyed working with his hands and the intricate engraving on some high-end firearms puts his artistic ability to work.

Robert said his son is also capable of machining some replacement parts for firearms that are no longer in production.

Read More: Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap extended care facility workers vote in favour of strike

For hunters and target shooters preparing their rifles, Steven has the equipment to mount and bore-sight scopes.

“You want to make sure it’s properly installed because you don’t want to waste too much ammunition at the range before you’re sighted in,” Robert said.

Muzzle brakes, which reduce a firearm’s recoil, are another common modification Steven installs.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon’s largest hiring event draws hundreds
Next story
Publisher of iconic black magazines Ebony and Jet files for bankruptcy

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Gas prices spiking across Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

You may still be able to get a bit of a break if you choose carefully

Vernon Pickleball Association wants lease deal upheld

City of Vernon took over lease from Regional District of North Okanagan in 2018

The Smokanagan, Part three: Mental health effects

“So every time we can take that step and reduce isolation and increase social connectedness, we’re going to be helping to improve the overall health of our community.”

Residents and cat escape home fire near Falkland

BREAKING NEWS: House fire off Highway 97

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Fire destroys house at mobile home park outside of Keremeos

The fire, which reportedly began around 3:15 a.m. April 10, destroyed the structure.

Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Canadian Cancer Society cancels Shuswap Relay for Life

Former committee members hope to hold a Luminary Walk in Salmon Arm

Gunsmithing a family tradition for Shuswap men

Steven and father Robert Joy opening Bigfoot Firearms in Salmon Arm

Keremeos’ iconic Red Bridge takes a beating

The bridge was damaged sometime over the weekend.

CRA wins appeal against B.C. couple who alleged ‘malicious’ tax evasion probe

A lower court had handed down a $1.7M award to the couple earlier

Canadian refugee advocates ‘shocked, dismayed’ over asylum changes in budget bill

Bill would prevent people from seeking asylum in Canada if they already have in U.S.

Top motocross riders in Canada coming to the South Okanagan

Five of the top motocross riders in Canada will perform at the Penticton Peach Festival

Most Read