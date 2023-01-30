BLK MKT by Avant won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year Canada. (blk-mkt.ca)

BLK MKT by Avant won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year Canada. (blk-mkt.ca)

High praise for Kelowna cannabis brand

BLK MKT won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year by ADCANN

A Kelowna cannabis company has won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year for Canada.

BLK MKT by Avant took the top spot in the ADCANN Awards.

“When we started the company back in 2017, we had a mission to build Canada’s most iconic cannabis brand, that would also be supported with consistent and quality products,” said Norton Singhavon, CEO, Avant Brands. “BLK MKT winning the ADCANN 2022 Cannabis Brand of The Year award has been a result of our relentless efforts to achieve our mission. We are deeply humbled by this accomplishment and would like to thank all our consumers, budtenders, retail accounts and provincial buyers for your continued support in the brand and vision.”

BLK MKT also won Best Rosin of 2022 at the KIND Awards which is voted on by registered Canadian budtenders.

READ MORE: Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardscannabisKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna brewery barking up a storm to keep dogs in taproom

Just Posted

City of Vernon crews are working on repairing a number of water main breaks that happened Monday, Jan. 30, in the Bella Vista and Okanagan Landing areas. (Morning Star - file photo)
Nearly 150 Vernon homes impacted by water main break

The North Okanagan Knights celebrate their third KIJHL win in as many nights Sunday, Jan. 29, following a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Chiefs at the Rutland Arena. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights hand Kelowna 11th straight loss

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers celebrate their gold-medal win at a Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Sunday, Jan. 29, in Williams Lake. (Facebook photo)
Vernon U15 Vipers mine Cariboo gold

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Vernon played host to more than 140 athletes at the 22nd annual Queen of Hearts competition Jan. 28-29 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff)
PHOTOS: Gymnasts showcase hearts at Vernon event