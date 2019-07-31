HomeSense is set to open Aug. 13 in the north end shopping centre. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

HomeSense opening Vernon doors soon

One of Canada’s largest off-price furniture stores is weeks away from opening its doors in Vernon

One of Canada’s largest off-price furniture stores is weeks away from opening in Vernon.

HomeSense will have its grand opening at its newly constructed, 18,000 square-foot building in the north end shopping centre on Aug. 13 at 9 a.m., according to a Tuesday announcement.

“We are very excited about the grand opening of our new location in Vernon,” said HomeSense spokesperson Tamara Robbins Griffith.

“The HomeSense Vernon store will provide our customers who live and work in the area with the convenience, value, quality and brand name selection that HomeSense is known for.”

HomeSense has more than 120 locations across Canada, including a store in West Kelowna that opened on April 9.

The furniture and home decor retailer is owned by TJX Canada and affiliated with Winners, which has a location in the Village Green Mall.

The store’s regular hours will be from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HomeSense opening Vernon doors soon

One of Canada's largest off-price furniture stores is weeks away from opening its doors in Vernon

