Kickbox facility supports Kindale

A Vernon business hopes to raise a knock-out amount of support for Kindale today and Saturday.

Celebrating one year since it first opened in May 2017, 9Round Fitness gym is hosting a charity auction for Kindale Developmental Association.

“Helping people in our community is really important for my husband and I and I’m really excited to help Kindale this time (we already raised money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital and Live Out Loud Charity),” said owner Emily Buisine. “We moved to Canada from France almost four years ago and we’re so grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received since then that we try to do our best to give back.”

All this week, those coming to work out or bring a donation, had the chance to enter a draw for amazing prizes, all given by local businesses. All the money raised will go to Kindale Developmental Association. On Saturday, May, 5 a private event takes place at the gym for members and special guests.

Buisine and her husband also agreed to donate 50 per cent of all new memberships (first month) signed up this week to Kindale.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2035185206697379/

“We are a small and new family business in Vernon. We own and operate the gym with my husband and we have three local employees. As a small family business, it’s not easy every day but we try as much as we can to be involved in our community and help people,” said Buisine.

“Since we opened the 9Round Fitness in May 2017 we dedicated our lives to helping our members because helping people is one of our goals in our life.”

