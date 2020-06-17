Lake Country community captures national award

Lakestone, the master-planned Lake Country community by the Macdonald Development Corporation, was selected as the national winner of Community Development of the Year in the Canadian Homebuilders Association’s 2020 National Awards. (MDC photo)

Homebuilders from the Central Okanagan won the highest accolade in the Canadian Home Building industry.

A record-breaking five local builders won national awards when the Canadian Home Builders Association hosted its National Awards for Housing Excellence via livestream on Friday, June 12.

Okanagan members were nominated for a total of 10 of the 39 national awards, highlighted by Kelowna’s Ian Paine Construction taking home three trophies.

Marvel Pro Contracting & Renovations of Kelowna and Lakestone, a Lake Country development by the Macdonald Development Corporation, also brought home hardware with one trophy each.

There were more than 700 entries from across Canada that recognizes excellence in Canadian housing in new homes, renovations, community development and residential marketing.

Lakestone was selected as the national winner of Community Development of the Year.

“The distinction between a traditional subdivision and this fully amenitized, master-planned community is extremely important,” said John Macdonald, the Macdonald Corporation’s chief operating officer. “When the masterplan for Lakestone was developed in 2012, active living was a big part of the promise made to the first home buyers and to the community.

“This is achieved by designing multiple amenities throughout Lakestone that create a community that is very connected, from top to bottom, both literally with the trail system and figuratively through recreation and gathering places available to all owners.”

The biggest amenity, however, is the natural one – Okanagan Lake, and Lakestone takes full advantage of it offering sweeping lake views from many different vantage points in the community. This, combined with great solar orientation, makes Lakestone a highly desirable location.

The CHBA winners were selected by a panel of judges from over 700 entries from across the country and represents the best new homes, new communities, home renovations, and residential marketing in Canada.

“Despite making up only three per cent of the national building community, Okanagan builders and renovators continue to prove that they are some of the best in Canada, taking home 12 per cent of the awards in the country,” said Daniel Winer, executive officer for CHBA Central Okanagan. “It’s been a challenging couple of months for builders across the country, so this is some great news to celebrate.”

Macdonald was also nominated for the Excellence in Community Development Award.

Vernon’s Bercum Builders was nominated for the Net Zero Home National Award.

“The Okanagan is known for its entrepreneurship in fields like technology and spirits, but we don’t highlight enough that these independently-owned local builders and renovators are some of the best in Canada,” said Winer. “Our members consistently build incredible homes and complete breathtaking renovations.”

READ MORE: New president for the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Local homebuilders go for the gold



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsHome & Garden