Lakestone, the master-planned Lake Country community by the Macdonald Development Corporation, was selected as the national winner of Community Development of the Year in the Canadian Homebuilders Association’s 2020 National Awards. (MDC photo)

Lake Country community captures national award

Lakestone honoured with national award at Canadian Home Builders Association’s annual event

Homebuilders from the Central Okanagan won the highest accolade in the Canadian Home Building industry.

A record-breaking five local builders won national awards when the Canadian Home Builders Association hosted its National Awards for Housing Excellence via livestream on Friday, June 12.

Okanagan members were nominated for a total of 10 of the 39 national awards, highlighted by Kelowna’s Ian Paine Construction taking home three trophies.

Marvel Pro Contracting & Renovations of Kelowna and Lakestone, a Lake Country development by the Macdonald Development Corporation, also brought home hardware with one trophy each.

There were more than 700 entries from across Canada that recognizes excellence in Canadian housing in new homes, renovations, community development and residential marketing.

Lakestone was selected as the national winner of Community Development of the Year.

“The distinction between a traditional subdivision and this fully amenitized, master-planned community is extremely important,” said John Macdonald, the Macdonald Corporation’s chief operating officer. “When the masterplan for Lakestone was developed in 2012, active living was a big part of the promise made to the first home buyers and to the community.

“This is achieved by designing multiple amenities throughout Lakestone that create a community that is very connected, from top to bottom, both literally with the trail system and figuratively through recreation and gathering places available to all owners.”

The biggest amenity, however, is the natural one – Okanagan Lake, and Lakestone takes full advantage of it offering sweeping lake views from many different vantage points in the community. This, combined with great solar orientation, makes Lakestone a highly desirable location.

The CHBA winners were selected by a panel of judges from over 700 entries from across the country and represents the best new homes, new communities, home renovations, and residential marketing in Canada.

“Despite making up only three per cent of the national building community, Okanagan builders and renovators continue to prove that they are some of the best in Canada, taking home 12 per cent of the awards in the country,” said Daniel Winer, executive officer for CHBA Central Okanagan. “It’s been a challenging couple of months for builders across the country, so this is some great news to celebrate.”

Macdonald was also nominated for the Excellence in Community Development Award.

Vernon’s Bercum Builders was nominated for the Net Zero Home National Award.

“The Okanagan is known for its entrepreneurship in fields like technology and spirits, but we don’t highlight enough that these independently-owned local builders and renovators are some of the best in Canada,” said Winer. “Our members consistently build incredible homes and complete breathtaking renovations.”

READ MORE: New president for the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Local homebuilders go for the gold


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsHome & Garden

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bank of Canada has no immediate intentions to raise interest rates, Macklem says
Next story
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

Just Posted

Hummingbird bombs photo in Lake Country

Resident trying to capture double rainbow over Okanagan Lake

Morning Start: Musicians have shorter life spans than the general population

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Lake Country community captures national award

Lakestone honoured with national award at Canadian Home Builders Association’s annual event

Local farm ready to share new superfruit with Vernon

North BX Haskap Farm readies for berry-picking season amid pandemic

Vernon restaurant bear returned safely after good time

Note accompanies return of Wings stuff bear who was taken and, allegedly, had a great time

Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Update will give look at economic state of the country

Salmon Arm woman seeks return of stolen elephant

One-hundred pound aluminum statue taken from downtown residence

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

Central Okanagan teacher suspended for showing South Park, John Oliver to students

The Kelowna teacher also served a five-day suspension last year

Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Brent Rowland is also alleged to have sneaked peeks at patients’ naked bodies

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Most Read