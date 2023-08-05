Longtime Tim Hortons owner sells 4 franchises in Vernon

Dan Currie still owns two Tim Hortons in the area, but downsized to spend more time with family

Several Tim Hortons franchises in Vernon have changed hands.

Dan Currie has owned six Tim Hortons in the Vernon area for close to 28 years, but has recently sold four of them: The Tim’s on 25th Avenue in Okanagan Landing, the one on 58th Avenue near Walmart, the outlet at the Esso on 34th Street, and the one on 58th Avenue.

Currie and his family are keeping the Tim Hortons in Lumby and the one on Highway 6, which will be run by his kids as he enters semi-retirement.

A family from Kelowna has bought the four restaurants.

“They own some stores in Kelowna so they’ve expanded their market, and we decided we’re going to downsize and simplify, spend more time with the family,” said Currie, who added he now has grandkids he wants to spend time with.

One of Currie’s unfinished projects — a drive-thru Tim Hortons on 32nd Street at 39th Avenue beside the restaurant that shut down in 2020 — will be picked up by the corporation, Currie said.

“It was closed with COVID because there was no sales,” Currie explained, adding the Tim Hortons head office owns the real estate and will build the new store over the next two years.

“We’ve enjoyed being in Vernon and we really want to thank the customers for all their support over the years, and also working with the local hospital for the Smile Cookie Campaign and doing a lot of donations to the hospital,” said Currie. “We’re really thankful for the staffing and the customers’ support over the last 28 years, definitely without them we wouldn’t have been successful.”

