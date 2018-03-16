Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January, with the decline led by the motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries.

Economists had expected a drop of 0.8 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Sales for January totalled $54.9 billion as 14 of the 21 industries moved lower.

The drop came as sales of motor vehicles fell 8.0 per cent to $4.9 billion, following two consecutive monthly increases.

Meanwhile, production in the aerospace product and parts industry fell 9.5 per cent to $1.6 billion, while the primary metal industry dropped 2.8 per cent to $4.1 billion.

Overall manufacturing sales in volume terms declined 1.1 per cent.

Related: Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BX Press picked from the crop

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District looking to sell property

Site located on Okanagan Avenue below Shuswap Middle School.

Minard sixth as banked slalom debuts at Paralympics

Spallumcheen wheelchair curler Ina Forrest denied bid for third career Paralympics gold

RDNO seeks public input on solid waste plan

Open house to be held in April

Accidents plague Highway 97 south of Vernon

Several accidents reported Thursday

JUNO nominee to perform in Kelowna

Let’s Hear It! LIVE will take place March 21 at 7 p.m. for JUNO Week

Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Ocean Wise kicks off #BePlasticWise, calling on British Columbians to reduce their plastic waste

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Proposal to reduce fire hydrant zone would add parking for B.C. drivers

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

The B.C. woman was ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Celtic Thunder announce Okanagan performance date

Top-selling global supergroup Celtic Thunder will perform in Penticton

Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Ontario Tories say Brown ineligible to run in riding for spring election

Former PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Most Read

  • Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

    Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales