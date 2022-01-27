New multi-million dollar Vernon restaurant on the Rise

New restaurant and clubhouse at The Rise Golf Course expected to open in spring 2023

A new restaurant will open at The Rise Golf Course in Vernon in 2023. (The Rise photo)

Vernon’s newest restaurant is taking shape 1,000 feet above Okanagan Lake.

The Rise Golf Course has broken ground on a new multi-million-dollar clubhouse and restaurant which will offer gorgeous views atop the valley once completed.

The project includes plans for a 30,000-square-foot building that will feature a restaurant and lounge, corporate event space, wedding venue, golf simulator lounge and retail store. The top floor will have floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing 180-degree panoramic views and a 120-seat dining area, including a multi-level patio.

According to an update on the golf course’s website, construction has already begun and the basement interior and exterior walls have been poured.

It is anticipated the restaurant will be ready to open in the spring of 2023.

“Vernon is the right place and now is the right time to elevate local experiences. We’re breaking ground now and we’re so excited to build this for the Vernon community and our visitors,” said Ian Renton, general manager of The Rise.

READ MORE: Vernon restaurant to close doors after 13 years

READ MORE: Popeyes confirmed amid Vernon building boom

Brendan Shykora

Restaurants