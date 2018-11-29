New real estate brokerage opens its doors in Vernon

Coldwell Banker Four Seasons Real Estate open

Local real estate professionals Norm Brenner and Carla Dahlen have joined forces and opened a new brokerage.

Affiliated with the Coldwell Banker network, the brokerage will be the new home of the Brenner Group, an award-winning family business with more than 29 years of real estate experience. The highly productive sales professionals of The Brenner Group now join the Coldwell Banker global network of over 92,000 real estate professionals in approximately 3,000 real estate offices in 47 countries worldwide.

“We are able to offer a boutique experience, combined with a competitive commission structure and national brand exposure — a winning combination for our clients,” said Dahlen. “We are offering a You Choose commission program, which will allow us to offer National Brand exposure while providing our clients a choice how their property is marketed. Coldwell Banker has a global reach, full-service philosophy and innovative resources, which, combined with our flexible marketing programs and competitive fees, positions us as a compelling choice for our local real estate market. We are truly committed to doing the best for our clients.”

Related: Housing market continues to cool in Okanagan

Related: Luxury B.C. condo fetches $10.79M

Dahlen, owner and broker of record, has previous brokerage ownership experience with a global franchise brand. Co-owner Norm Brenner is the founder of The Brenner Group and has an extensive book of business, including luxury properties, exclusive listings and new builds.

“We continue to offer a highly personal and truly interactive experience for our clients while leveraging today’s technology” added Brenner. “Our second generation business combines old-fashioned family values with new technology in order to keep pace with the ever-evolving real estate business.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Luxury B.C. condo fetches $10.79M
Next story
True Leaf reports second consecutive quarter of record sales

Just Posted

Vernon fundraisers help local family battling throat cancer

Jennifer Burton raised over $5,300 for her brother-in-law through massage fundraiser last weekend.

Hockeyville spirit alive and thriving in Lumby

Spirit of Bradley Haslam Memorial Hockey Day at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena Dec. 8

New real estate brokerage opens its doors in Vernon

Coldwell Banker Four Seasons Real Estate open

North Okanagan gymnastics coach awaits move to provincial court

Chad Andrew McDowell’s file will move to the judicial case manager’s office Dec. 5

Victorian Christmas returns to O’Keefe Ranch

Victorian Christmas is Dec. 8-9

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Canadian Premier League signs first 10 players

Players include B.C. player Kadin Chung, going to Vancouver Island

Cannabis may be legal across Canada, but is it publicly accepted in B.C.?

Local cannabis user speaks out about the lingering stigma surrounding cannabis

B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death

Kayla White said her toddler reached inside the family’s front-loading laundry machine and bit into a Tide pod

Making B.C.’s inexperienced drivers smarter than their phones

ICBC expands ‘telematics’ pilot to track speeding, hard braking, distraction

B.C. lumber company loses in bid to have human-rights complaint tossed

Ewa Derek filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against a Merritt-based company

Okanagan Screen Arts brings Puzzle to Towne

Food drive for Salvation Army Food Bank is Dec. 17

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Most Read