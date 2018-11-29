New real estate brokerage opens its doors in Vernon

Local real estate professionals Norm Brenner and Carla Dahlen have joined forces and opened a new brokerage.

Affiliated with the Coldwell Banker network, the brokerage will be the new home of the Brenner Group, an award-winning family business with more than 29 years of real estate experience. The highly productive sales professionals of The Brenner Group now join the Coldwell Banker global network of over 92,000 real estate professionals in approximately 3,000 real estate offices in 47 countries worldwide.

“We are able to offer a boutique experience, combined with a competitive commission structure and national brand exposure — a winning combination for our clients,” said Dahlen. “We are offering a You Choose commission program, which will allow us to offer National Brand exposure while providing our clients a choice how their property is marketed. Coldwell Banker has a global reach, full-service philosophy and innovative resources, which, combined with our flexible marketing programs and competitive fees, positions us as a compelling choice for our local real estate market. We are truly committed to doing the best for our clients.”

Dahlen, owner and broker of record, has previous brokerage ownership experience with a global franchise brand. Co-owner Norm Brenner is the founder of The Brenner Group and has an extensive book of business, including luxury properties, exclusive listings and new builds.

“We continue to offer a highly personal and truly interactive experience for our clients while leveraging today’s technology” added Brenner. “Our second generation business combines old-fashioned family values with new technology in order to keep pace with the ever-evolving real estate business.”

