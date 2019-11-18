Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto’s financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

North American stock markets slip lower, loonie up against U.S. dollar

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.67 cents US

Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the price of oil fell and the energy sector lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.65 points at 17,018.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.23 of a point at 28,004.66. The S&P 500 index was down 2.04 points at 3,118.42, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.79 points at 8,524.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.67 cents US compared with an average of 75.58 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was down 84 cents at US$56.99 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 7.2 cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.70 at US$1,472.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.65 cents at US$2.62 a pound.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sicamous’ second cannabis store set to open

Just Posted

Vernon Realty group’s annual coat drive a success

Some of city’s most vulnerable to stay a bit warmer this winter

Vernon’s 2020 Tattoo planning begins

The Okanagan Military Tattoo, Vernon’s largest indoor event, will run July 25-26 at Kal Tire Place

Missing Okanagan teens believed to be in Armstrong

Young couple was reported missing last week

Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production

The Light Keeper fuses drama, dance, music, circus arts, gymnastics and more

Groups benefit from Vernon pee wee hockey tourney

Coca Cola Classic directors donate $1,000 each to Greater Vernon KidSport and Cops For Kids

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Accused Lake Country wife-killer going to trial more than three years later

Lambertus Westervelt, 63, was charged in April 2019 for allegedly killing his wife in June 2016

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Sicamous’ second cannabis store set to open

Sicamous Trading Company designed to fit with community’s love for nature and adventure

NHL commissioner declines to weigh in on Cherry, says MacLean ‘spoke from the heart’

Bettman declined to weigh in on Cherry’s departure

EDITORIAL: When confrontation replaces dialogue

A number of recent comments making news headlines in Canada have shown… Continue reading

Kelowna team wins Summerland junior curling tournament

Okanagan teams will be competing to qualify for B.C. Winter Games and B.C. U18 Championships

Protest planned against Kelowna RCMP’s high unfounded sexual assault numbers

Kelowna RCMP deemed almost 40 per cent of sexual assault reports as “unfounded” in 2018

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Most Read