#NOKTogether is a collaboration of business support organizations and local government with a goal of streamlining communication and resources to support local businesses and residents through the new website noktogether.com. (Submitted Photo)

North Okanagan bands together in support against COVID-19

New group launches website with tools to help endure crisis

The North Okanagan is coming together to support each other amid this pandemic.

With the launch of the new #NOKTogether partnership and website, North Okanagan businesses and residents have access to a single hub of relevant and timely information as well as important tools to help endure the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is an incredibly unique and challenging time for everyone. Our community’s business leaders wanted to support business owners and residents by bringing together the most relevant updates and tools in one place, and also help them stay connected,” said Leigha Horsfield, general manager, Community Futures North Okanagan.

#NOKTogether is a collaboration between several business organization partners and local government, including Community Futures North Okanagan, City of Vernon, Lumby & District Chamber of Commerce, Splatsin Band, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, City of Armstrong, Downtown Vernon Association, City of Enderby, Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce, Township of Spallumcheen, Village of Lumby, Okanagan Indian Band, the Regional District of the North Okanagan, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, District of Coldstream, Okanagan College, Beach Radio and Vernon Matters.

The noktogether.com website has streams of curated resources for employees and employers as well as additional health resources, news updates and a list of businesses still open in the region.

“Many of our members have found ways to continue serving customers by adapting their service to help ensure everyone’s safety, and it’s been inspiring to see how residents are reaching out to support those local businesses,” said Patti Noonan, general manager, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

The website also hosts a curated list of virtual meetups—webinars, online training and virtual roundtables.

“It’s important that we look for ways to help businesses stay connected with the wider business community so we can engage with and support one another as we respond to COVID-19,” said Kevin Acton, chairperson, Regional District of the North Okanagan.

READ MORE: North Okanagan community seeks help selecting charity

RAD MORE: Love shared with Vernon health care heroes via white hearts

