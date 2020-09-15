Okanagan company launches new Rosé Wine Jelly to benefit charity

$1 from each sale of the Rosé Wine Jelly will be donated to national charity, Mamas for Mamas

Both wine and jelly lovers rejoice; a new Rosé wine jelly is making its way to the shelves, and in addition to being made with B.C. wine, it also benefits a good cause.

This comes after a newly-announced partnership between Taste of the Okanagan and national charitable organization, Mamas for Mamas, which aims to support individuals and families facing poverty-related struggles throughout the Kelowna community.

The new jelly, made with BC VQA Rosé Wine and pink peppercorns, was created with the intention of not only igniting taste buds, but also igniting change. One dollar from each sale of the Rosé wine jelly will be donated to the charity, which works to change systems that contribute to the cycle of poverty, mental health issues, housing, and food insecurity.

Taste of the Okanagan Specialty Foods Inc, based in Kelowna, announced this new partnership along with their new 2020 motto, “Poverty relief, because that’s our jam.”

“The message is clear with this latest launch: business can include giving back, and be delicious while doing so,” said the business in a release Tuesday (Sept. 15).

In a release sent Tuesday morning the mother-daughter business explained that supporting local has been their goal since they came to fruition in 1995, using their Okanagan-grown fruit, vegetables, beer, wine and spirits.

The group is simultaneously running another campaign, which offers guided fundraising campaigns for schools and teams, which they say not only contributes to the different groups’ products, but also gives them guidance and material, “for ensured success.”

You can find the Jelly online at Tasteoftheokanagan.com. To learn more about Mamas for Mamas, visit Mamasformamas.org.

