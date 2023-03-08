Penticton bubble tea café nominated for pair of Small Business BC awards

Maui’s Teahouse opened in July 2022 and can be voted for in two different categories

Maui’s Teahouse in Penticton is nominated in two categories for the 2023 Small Business BC Awards. The bubble tea cafe was named after Maui the dog. (Maui’s Teahouse Facebook.)

One of Penticton’s newest businesses has been recognized province-wide.

Maui’s Teahouse in Penticton is nominated in two categories for this year’s Small Business BC Awards, seven months removed from when the café opened its doors at 2050 Main Street.

Housed at the site of a former cannabis shop, and beside Popeye’s, Maui’s Teahouse is in the running to win the 2023 Business Impact Award and Premier’s People’s Choice Award.

The Business Impact Award is distributed each year to the establishment that has taken positive action to invest in the community and views social responsibility as an integral part of its success, according to Small Business BC.

Owners Prashil Maharaj and Kristina Flores opened the Penticton café last July, naming it after their dog, Maui.

Their pet also serves as the business’ logo.

Maui’s Teahouse serves up hand-crafted bubble, milk and fruit teas.

According to the Small Business BC Awards page, the café has a total of five employees.

“It’s been a huge success and couldn’t have done it without my wife,” Maharaj writes on the awards page. “She is my backbone on making big moves and risks taken.”

Small Business BC is a non-profit organization in Vancouver that offers advice, educational services and free resources for the province’s business community.

The organization is hosting its annual awards ceremony on June 2.

People can vote for Maui’s Teahouse here.

The business is located in the Main Street plaza that features Popeyes Chicken, Dominos Pizza and Taco Time.

READ MORE: Almost time for the big reveal at Time Winery in Penticton

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

PentictonSmall Business