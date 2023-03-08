Maui’s Teahouse in Penticton is nominated in two categories for the 2023 Small Business BC Awards. The bubble tea cafe was named after Maui the dog. (Maui’s Teahouse Facebook.)

Maui’s Teahouse in Penticton is nominated in two categories for the 2023 Small Business BC Awards. The bubble tea cafe was named after Maui the dog. (Maui’s Teahouse Facebook.)

Penticton bubble tea café nominated for pair of Small Business BC awards

Maui’s Teahouse opened in July 2022 and can be voted for in two different categories

One of Penticton’s newest businesses has been recognized province-wide.

Maui’s Teahouse in Penticton is nominated in two categories for this year’s Small Business BC Awards, seven months removed from when the café opened its doors at 2050 Main Street.

Housed at the site of a former cannabis shop, and beside Popeye’s, Maui’s Teahouse is in the running to win the 2023 Business Impact Award and Premier’s People’s Choice Award.

The Business Impact Award is distributed each year to the establishment that has taken positive action to invest in the community and views social responsibility as an integral part of its success, according to Small Business BC.

Owners Prashil Maharaj and Kristina Flores opened the Penticton café last July, naming it after their dog, Maui.

Their pet also serves as the business’ logo.

Maui’s Teahouse serves up hand-crafted bubble, milk and fruit teas.

According to the Small Business BC Awards page, the café has a total of five employees.

“It’s been a huge success and couldn’t have done it without my wife,” Maharaj writes on the awards page. “She is my backbone on making big moves and risks taken.”

Small Business BC is a non-profit organization in Vancouver that offers advice, educational services and free resources for the province’s business community.

The organization is hosting its annual awards ceremony on June 2.

People can vote for Maui’s Teahouse here.

The business is located in the Main Street plaza that features Popeyes Chicken, Dominos Pizza and Taco Time.

READ MORE: Almost time for the big reveal at Time Winery in Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

PentictonSmall Business

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New South Indian meal delivery offering more variety to Kelowna residents
Next story
Loonie hits four-month low as Bank of Canada holds key interest rate

Just Posted

The Vernon Adaptive Program was a runner-up for the Access and Inclusion Award at the 2023 BC Tourism and Hospitality Awards. The awards were announced at a gala Thursday, March 2, 2023. (BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference photo)
Vernon Adaptive Program a runner-up at BC Tourism and Hospitality Awards

OKIB councillor Alan Louis, RDNO vice chair Amanda Shatzko, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming were present at the BC Winter Games torch lighting at SilverStar Mountain Resort Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Games are now less than three weeks away, running March 23-26. (Morning Star - file photo)
WATCH: Final touches underway for Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games

Jonathan the Tortoise. (Twitter)
Morning Start: Jonathan the Tortoise

A new stage has been reconstructed at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, which will reopen for regular performances starting Saturday, March 11, 2023. The theatre’s main stage was damaged by a burst pipe and subsequent flooding in December 2022. (Submitted photo)
Vernon Performing Arts Centre opens curtain following flood damage

Pop-up banner image