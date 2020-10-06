Members of all seven of Penticton’s breweries gathered for their collaboration brew for the second annual Craft Beer Week in Penticton from Oct. 16 to 24. (Contributed Image)

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

The City of Penticton is raising a glass to Craft Beer Week with special recognition this year.

In council on Oct. 6, Mayor John Vassilaki declared that the week of Oct. 16 to 24 would be recognized by the city as Craft Beer Week.

Home to seven craft breweries and a flourishing beer scene, Penticton was named Canada’s Craft Beer Capital by the popular travel guide, Lonely Planet in January.

READ MORE: Penticton breweries working together to put the city on the map

Due to COVID-19, this year’s events will have less people in attendance and incorporate some virtual events.

Penticton’s breweries also joined together for another collaboration brew which will see limited release during Craft Beer Week.

The special beer will be available on-tap at the breweries, select local restaurants and canned at private liquor stores in Penticton. A portion of the proceeds will go to the BC Hospitality Foundation.

Last year’s Community Common collaboration brew supported the Penticton and Area Cycling Association.

All seven of Penticton’s breweries — Bad Tattoo Brewing, Slackwater Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing, Barley Mill Brew Pub, Cannery Brewing, Neighbourhood Brewing and Tin Whistle Brewing — joined together to craft the collaboration beer.

READ MORE: Community Common: Seven Penticton breweries, one collaboration beer and one great cause

