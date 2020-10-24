Pizza and cake businesses combine forces in Vernon

Caken Me Crazy and Saucies27 Pizza combine dinner and dessert under one roof on 27th Street. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)Caken Me Crazy and Saucies27 Pizza combine dinner and dessert under one roof on 27th Street. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Randy Modde, along with his camera-shy wife, Kim, owns and operates Saucies27 Pizza, located in the same building as Caken Me Crazy on 27th Street<ins> between Subway and The Beauty </ins><ins>Bar</ins>. The two businesses co-existed in the former Okanagan Landing General Store building by the Vernon Yacht Club before moving to a central location. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)Randy Modde, along with his camera-shy wife, Kim, owns and operates Saucies27 Pizza, located in the same building as Caken Me Crazy on 27th Street between Subway and The Beauty Bar. The two businesses co-existed in the former Okanagan Landing General Store building by the Vernon Yacht Club before moving to a central location. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Ara Metzner, with her son, Eddie, runs Caken Me Crazy on 27th Street between Subway and The Beauty Bar. <ins>She shares space with Saucies27 Pizza, like the two businesses did at the old Okanagan Landing General Store building before both moved into their current central location.</ins> (Roger Knox - Morning Star)Ara Metzner, with her son, Eddie, runs Caken Me Crazy on 27th Street between Subway and The Beauty Bar. She shares space with Saucies27 Pizza, like the two businesses did at the old Okanagan Landing General Store building before both moved into their current central location. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

You can have your cake, and eat your pizza too.

A local pizza shop continues to share space with a cake company to offer both sweet and savoury eats at a one-stop-shop.

Caken Me Crazy and Saucies27 Pizza were previously located in the old Okanagan Landing Road General Store building near the Vernon Yacht Club but both have since moved into town and are sharing space at 4404 27th Street (between Subway and the Beauty Bar).

“You can get dinner and dessert in the same place,” said Saucies owner Randy Modde, who operates the pizzeria with his wife Kim, who does the cooking.

The central location has kept business booming for both shops since opening in July, closing the old Landing facility in March.

“Things are a lot better,” Modde said.

Formerly Saucies By the Lake at the Landing location, the pizza shop said the move better supports both businesses year-round.

“It was just too seasonal, so we decided to move,” said Modde.

“We’re now in a central location so it’s great to serve new clientele as well as the old ones who come in from the Landing,” said Kim.

Besides pizza, Saucies27 serves up homemade delicacies such as quesadillas, strombolis and other favourites.

“All of our sauces and dippy sauces are made from scratch,” said Kim.

Pasty chef Ara Metzner has even hired additional staff.

“I expanded because I’m so busy with cake orders,” said Metzner, who opened Caken Me Crazy in 2019 and now has four employees.

Caken Me Crazy is open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saucies27 Pizza is open Wednesday and Thursday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

READ MORE: New Vernon pastry chef has real sweet tooth

READ MORE: Small business week goes virtual in North Okanagan

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Council greenlights Lake Country’s second cannabis store

Just Posted

Andrew Allen performed for two intimate crowds of 50 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17. (Camillia Courts Photography)
Live events continue on Vernon stage

First Andrew Allen plays two sold-out shows, next up have a laugh with comedian Mike Delamont

Caken Me Crazy and Saucies27 Pizza combine dinner and dessert under one roof on 27th Street. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Pizza and cake businesses combine forces in Vernon

Small businesses share space to offer sweet and savoury

Robert Smithson of Smithson Employment Law Corporation presents a $10,000 donation to the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s Kelowna ReStore. (Contributed)
Habitat for Humanity’s Lake Country build gets $10,000 boost

“I couldn’t be more pleased to offer my support,” says Kelowna employment lawyer Robert Smithson

BC Greens candidate Keli Westgate is running for the seat in Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24, 2020, election. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Keli Westgate, BC Greens

Keli Westgate is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

BC NDP candidate Harwdiner Sandhu is running for the seat in Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 election. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Thanks to efforts by a Kelowna shelter and Elections BC, anyone who wishes to can vote in the 2020 BC Provincial Election, even if they don’t have a fixed address. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Kelowna group ensures people experiencing homelessness can vote

Shelter supervisor says voting ‘a fundamental right’ even for those without a fixed address

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

(Big White Ski Resort photo)
Big White receives 21 cm of snow in 24 hours

Resort’s snow base 41 cm deep, one month until opening day

The deer were allegedly shot within Princeton town limits, late at night. Black Press File Photo.
Armed man, in full camouflage, allegedly shoots deer in downtown Princeton

‘The list of charges goes on and on,’ said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes

Copies of an unsolicited newspaper have been reported arriving in mailboxes in Lavington and Predator Ridge among other municipalities across British Columbia. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
LETTER: Questionable newspaper appears in mailboxes

‘I would suggest people do their own research of this ‘newspaper’ before subscribing to it,’ Morning Star reader says

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

Most Read