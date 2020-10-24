Pizza and cake businesses combine forces in Vernon

Caken Me Crazy and Saucies27 Pizza combine dinner and dessert under one roof on 27th Street. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Randy Modde, along with his camera-shy wife, Kim, owns and operates Saucies27 Pizza, located in the same building as Caken Me Crazy on 27th Street between Subway and The Beauty Bar. The two businesses co-existed in the former Okanagan Landing General Store building by the Vernon Yacht Club before moving to a central location. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Ara Metzner, with her son, Eddie, runs Caken Me Crazy on 27th Street between Subway and The Beauty Bar. She shares space with Saucies27 Pizza, like the two businesses did at the old Okanagan Landing General Store building before both moved into their current central location. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

You can have your cake, and eat your pizza too.

A local pizza shop continues to share space with a cake company to offer both sweet and savoury eats at a one-stop-shop.

Caken Me Crazy and Saucies27 Pizza were previously located in the old Okanagan Landing Road General Store building near the Vernon Yacht Club but both have since moved into town and are sharing space at 4404 27th Street (between Subway and the Beauty Bar).

“You can get dinner and dessert in the same place,” said Saucies owner Randy Modde, who operates the pizzeria with his wife Kim, who does the cooking.

The central location has kept business booming for both shops since opening in July, closing the old Landing facility in March.

“Things are a lot better,” Modde said.

Formerly Saucies By the Lake at the Landing location, the pizza shop said the move better supports both businesses year-round.

“It was just too seasonal, so we decided to move,” said Modde.

“We’re now in a central location so it’s great to serve new clientele as well as the old ones who come in from the Landing,” said Kim.

Besides pizza, Saucies27 serves up homemade delicacies such as quesadillas, strombolis and other favourites.

“All of our sauces and dippy sauces are made from scratch,” said Kim.

Pasty chef Ara Metzner has even hired additional staff.

“I expanded because I’m so busy with cake orders,” said Metzner, who opened Caken Me Crazy in 2019 and now has four employees.

Caken Me Crazy is open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saucies27 Pizza is open Wednesday and Thursday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

READ MORE: New Vernon pastry chef has real sweet tooth

READ MORE: Small business week goes virtual in North Okanagan

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.