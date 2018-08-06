Predator Ridge hosting job fair this week

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is being presented by the resort department heads and will take place in the ballroom on the lower floor of the Clubhouse at the resort.

“Department heads are excited to meet hard-working people who have a passion for the hospitality and resort industry. All individuals, whether they prefer to work in a dynamic customer facing role or behind the scenes, are encouraged to attend,” Rod Cochrane, General Manager, said in a release.

“The hiring fair is the perfect opportunity to learn what it takes to be part of a team that strives to deliver the above and beyond experience that Predator Ridge is known for,” Cochrane said. “Our people are the front line helping to create memorable experiences that exceed our guests and homeowners expectations.”

Cochrane also added, “we build amazing teams and with this second wave of hiring it’s a great opportunity to join us in one of many areas including landscaping, turf care, golf operations, food & beverage, accommodations, and housekeeping.”

You can scope out the openings at www.PredatorRidge.com/Employment.

Previous story
Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers
Next story
B.C. family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

Just Posted

Vernon-region wildfires grew on Monday

The Harris Creek fire burning approximately 16 km southeast of Lumby has grown to 260 hectares.

Feds jump in to fund invasive mussels research in B.C.

Funding to help combat zebra and quagga mussels

‘Little buggers’ help North Okanagan man reach 98

Friends, family, neighbours gather in Cherryville to celebrate Carl Werner’s latest birthday

Man rescued after 150-foot drop in Fintry Falls

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, minor injuries sustained

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Predator Ridge hosting job fair this week

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Vernon back-to-school Reading Refresher Camp coming up

Help your child boost their reading skills in this one-week camp.

B.C. family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.

PHOTO: Oyama Elementary mini-reunion

Bob Davison of Davison Orchards welcomes Beth (Walker) Truant of Trail. B.C.

Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan

No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton

Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will wait to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before it responds

North Okanagan kids triathlon event approaches

Sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic triathlon open to kids aged three to 17

Gardener’s Diary: Overcoming powdery mildew

If your plants do develop powdery mildew despite your best efforts, don’t worry.

Most Read