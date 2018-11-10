Restaurant offers free lunch item to veterans

WINGS Restaurants & Pubs to Honour Those Who Served Free Lunch for BC Veterans on November 10 & 11

A B.C restaurant will be hosting a Veteran Appreciation Lunch across B.C., but the company hopes to make it an annual event.

To mark Remembrance Day day, the 10 WINGS Restaurants and Pubs locations across B.C. are offering one complimentary item of its new lunch menu to Canadian Forces veterans and current military members on Nov. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation and thank some of the most deserving individuals in our local communities,” said Jeff Perham, Brand & Marketing Manager for the GoldWings group. “When we first suggested the idea to our restaurant operators, there was no hesitation and they absolutely loved the idea”, he says.

Richard Hourie – Veteran – Vice President of the B.C. Veterans Commemorative Association, also loved the idea, “this is a great initiative to support those who served, and are still serving, our great country.”

Veterans are encouraged to come for their complimentary lunch item with friends and family, however only Veterans will be offered the meal at no price. To receive a free lunch item, veterans and current military individuals can visit any BC WINGS location on November 10 or 11 between 11am-2pm, and will be required to provide a valid Canadian Armed Forces Service ID or come in uniform.

Participating Markets Include: Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Vancouver, Kelowna, Vernon, Quesnel, and Terrace.

For specific store hours and locations, please visit: www.greatwings.ca/Veterans

