Restaurant offers free lunch item to veterans

WINGS Restaurants & Pubs to Honour Those Who Served Free Lunch for BC Veterans on November 10 & 11

A B.C restaurant will be hosting a Veteran Appreciation Lunch across B.C., but the company hopes to make it an annual event.

To mark Remembrance Day day, the 10 WINGS Restaurants and Pubs locations across B.C. are offering one complimentary item of its new lunch menu to Canadian Forces veterans and current military members on Nov. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation and thank some of the most deserving individuals in our local communities,” said Jeff Perham, Brand & Marketing Manager for the GoldWings group. “When we first suggested the idea to our restaurant operators, there was no hesitation and they absolutely loved the idea”, he says.

Richard Hourie – Veteran – Vice President of the B.C. Veterans Commemorative Association, also loved the idea, “this is a great initiative to support those who served, and are still serving, our great country.”

Veterans are encouraged to come for their complimentary lunch item with friends and family, however only Veterans will be offered the meal at no price. To receive a free lunch item, veterans and current military individuals can visit any BC WINGS location on November 10 or 11 between 11am-2pm, and will be required to provide a valid Canadian Armed Forces Service ID or come in uniform.

Participating Markets Include: Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Vancouver, Kelowna, Vernon, Quesnel, and Terrace.

For specific store hours and locations, please visit: www.greatwings.ca/Veterans

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Just Posted

REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Think how wonderful it would have been if they had lived …Both of those wars took their toll.” (VIDEO INSIDE)

Two North Okanagan daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Restaurant offers free lunch item to veterans

WINGS Restaurants & Pubs to Honour Those Who Served Free Lunch for BC Veterans on November 10 & 11

MNP Canada Games Torch Relay has December stop in Vernon

The Torch Relay is a significant element of the Canada Games and has united communities across the nation for the past 51 years and will be in Vernon Dec. 4.

North Okanagan air quality advisories issued

Vernon and Lavington under advisory for high concentration of fine particulates

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Faster-growing seedlings, need for aspen to provide moose winter feed

Shooting in Surrey reveals tension over city’s plan to replace RCMP

Mounties say a 22-year-old man died in what is believed to be a targeted shooting with gang-conflict ties

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering for Paris peace forum

Some 66,000 Canadian soldiers died during the First World War, between 1914 and 1918, and a further 172,000 were wounded

Canada blanks Finland 3-0, to meet U.S. in Four Nations Cup final

Canada had a few unwell players that didn’t finish Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Swedes, but was not as hard hit by the bug as the Finns were

California gunman apparently stopped shooting to post online: officials

Social media platforms have scrubbed that and any other posts following Wednesday night’s massacre

Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

An ammonia solution purged from the equipment ended up in Surrey’s storm sewer system

‘A surreal moment’: Hockey Hall of Fame class get their rings

Goalie Martin Brodeur, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, winger Martin St. Louis among inductees

Most Read