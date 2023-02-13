Salmon Arm man at a loss for words after winning $50,000 on crossword ticket

The BC Lottery Corporation announced Salmon Arm’s Richard Lambert won the $50,000 prize with a Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket on Feb. 13, 2023. (BCLC photo)

A Salmon Arm man is $50,000 richer after scratching a winning lottery ticket.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) announced Richard Lambert had won the $50,000 prize with a Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket.

“I was at home and thought, ‘what the heck?’ I asked to see my brother’s phone so I could check the ticket to make sure,” said Lambert of the win in a BCLC media release.

Lambert plans to save a portion of his winnings, and spend some on a few “practical purchases.”

Asked how he feels about the win, Lambert replied, “I don’t have words, just laughter.”

The ticket was purchased at the Salmon Arm Chevron at 101 Trans-Canada Highway.

LotterySalmon Arm