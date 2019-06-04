Salmon Arm’s MisMack Clean Cosmetics to add glitter to MTV movie awards

Missy MacKintosh of MisMacKClean Cosmetics has been invited to Beverley Hills to showcase her environmentally friendly creations at MTV Movie & TV Awards. (Lila Karmali photo)

A beyond-excited Missy MacKintosh will be adding her own style of glitter to the glitz and glamour of a California awards ceremony.

Soon after the Salmon Arm entrepreneur launched her MisMacK Clean Cosmetics line featuring Gaia Gloss, a multi-purpose lip gloss that can double as a glitter primer, and GlitterEnvi, a non-plastic, biodegradable glitter, she received an email. It invited her to be part of the Golden Globes and the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“I thought, ‘This is insane, how did you find us?’”

Turns out, one of the public relations staff was dating a Canadian, had seen her company online and suggested organizers check out her clean, biodegradable, environmentally sustainable, ethically sourced products.

MacKintosh decided on the MTV Awards and is thrilled.

“We’re the only Canadian cosmetic brand that will be in the house,” she says of the invitation-only event.

Her company will be a silver sponsor, which means investing money as part of her marketing plan.

“It’s kind of like a trade show but in a big room. They walk around and introduce themselves to you, and you gift them.”

As the company was invited because of its signature glitter, MacKintosh will be giving celebrity guests Gaia Gloss as well as Sassy J, moisture-locking lipstick made for her best friend Jessica Chester who named it.

The pair will be travelling to Beverley Hills for the June 13 pre-show event along with MacKintosh’s two sisters-in-law.

“I’m just excited to talk about the brand to all of Hollywood, I guess,” she says laughing. “Our goal in the next two years is to start distributing in the States; it lines up well with our plan.”

MacKintosh and her MisMacK Clean Cosmetics recently took grand prize in the annual Shuswap Launch-A-Preneur event that recognizes and supports local entrepreneurs. Her products are manufactured in Manitoba and distributed out of her home office in Canoe.

She was informed in November of the invitation to participate in the music awards gift-giving event but wasn’t permitted to say anything until closer to the date.

“It worked out well with the launch of our other six products,” she says.

MacKintosh didn’t look at the list of nominees for the MTV Awards until this week; she knew immediately who she hopes to see. Lady Gaga.

“That would be a surreal moment to meet and gift her with MisMacK.”

Missy MacKintosh, creator of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics. (White Willow Photography)