Save-On-Foods launches food bank program

Save-On-Foods announces inaugural annual campaign that benefits families from B.C. to Manitoba.

This summer, Western Canada’s largest grocery retailer is teaming up with its in-house brand to support local food banks.

Save-On-Foods and Western Family are behind Share It Forward, a three-day campaign that gives 25 per cent of the net proceeds of every Western Family product sold at Save-On-Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores, up to $250,000, donated directly to support local food banks in Western Canada.

Share It Forward runs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is the inaugural event of what will become an annual campaign for the companies. Each store across Western Canada — from Vancouver Island to Winnipeg to Whitehorse and everywhere in between — will promote the event in its own way, with in-store events, promotions, and local dignitaries to help raise funds.

“We are so excited to partner with Western Family and our amazing customers to support families in our communities by providing them with access to a variety of nutritious foods through their local food banks,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “I could not be more proud of the way our stores and our customers rally to give back to their communities, and I know together, we will make a big difference in the lives of our neighbours who need it most.”

Each year, Save-On-Foods donates food and consumer goods worth more than $3 million to local food banks in Western Canada, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash raised through community and store initiatives and fundraisers. The company’s goal with the first Share It Forward campaign is to give $250,000 to local food banks, keeping donations in the same communities they were raised.

“We are so thankful for the donations that Save-On-Foods provides to food banks all across British Columbia — and the rest of Western Canada,” said Laura Lansink, executive director of Foodbanks BC. “Save-On-Foods our biggest retail donor, and we are very happy to be involved in their Share It Forward event. We’d encourage everyone to visit any Save-On-Foods or PriceSmart Foods store June 15, 16 and 17 to purchase Western Family and support the 100,000 British Columbians who rely on the food banks in their communities every single month.”

