Sears Canada shutters final stores after months-long liquidation

The retailer has laid off thousands of employees

Sears Canada says its remaining stores will close their doors for good today.

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year and announced in the fall that it would liquidate its remaining stores and lay off thousands of employees.

Sales began in October, and only a fraction of the retailer’s locations across Canada remained open to the bitter end.

The chain’s closure sparked a number of controversies.

Sears Canada planned to dole out millions of dollars in retention bonuses to head office staff while grappling with a more than $260-million shortfall in its pension plan.

The company originally wanted to pay a total $7.6 million to 43 top employees, but revised that to a total of $6.5 million to 36 employees after a backlash.

An Ontario judge approved the reduction, but some employees argued it was still too much money given the company was also facing a 19 per cent pension plan funding shortfall, meaning employees would likely see a similar cut to their benefits.

And a plan by executive chairman Brandon Stranzl that would see the company continue to operate was rebuffed in favour of liquidation, prompting further questions about whose interests were being prioritized.

Sears Canada’s closure follows in the footsteps of other big-box retailers including Target and Zellers.

The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon high-tech firm sells for $45 million

Just Posted

UPDATED: Arrest made in regards to robberies

Vernon gas station fourth business to be hit in a less than a week

Vipers to honour Wray tonight

The Vernon Vipers will bid a tearful goodbye to longtime owner Duncan Wray tonight at Kal Tire Place

Turn table talks at the Vernon museum

GVMA’s next Field School focuses on getting the most out of your turn table Jan. 27

Fridge plan has merit

EDITORIAL: Vernon resident invites all interested in reducing food waste to meeting Monday morning

Vernon high-tech firm sells for $45 million

AVS Systems purchased by Information Services Corporation

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

First World War Illustrated at the O’Keefe Ranch

O’Keefe marks centenary of the close of the First World War with final exhibition

Sears Canada shutters final stores after months-long liquidation

The retailer has laid off thousands of employees

Canadian marijuana companies search for workers ahead of legalization

Pot is expected to be legalized by Canada Day 2018

Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden slide to fourth in two-man race

Canadians celebrate bittersweet day sliding to fourth in world cup bobsleigh

Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes

Duo had been accused of plotting explosions at in Victoria in 2013

BC snow bike pioneer looks to repeat as X Games gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Vees remain undefeated in 2018

Chilliwack Chiefs couldn’t stand up to Penticton’s momentum

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

Most Read

  • Vernon high-tech firm sells for $45 million

    AVS Systems purchased by Information Services Corporation

  • Sears Canada shutters final stores after months-long liquidation

    The retailer has laid off thousands of employees