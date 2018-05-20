Shooting Star brings youthful energy to group

Vernon’s newest woman in business earns nod from Women in Business

At just 28-years-old, Megan Jordan is one of the youngest business owners in town and likely the youngest member of Vernon Women in Business.

In fact, she has only been a VWIB member for two months. But in that short time, she has stepped up to bring new life into what is the oldest women’s group in Vernon.

“This is a lady who has stepped up onto the executive council and she has really jumped in with both feet,” said Lacy Donald, VWIB webmaster.

Jordan, owner of ShopVernon.com, was a finalist in the 2018 Jan White Memorial Award. She was named the Shooting Star for her willingness to step up to a position with VWIB.

Shortly after joining the non-profit group, Jordan saw the opening for a communications director, which she has jumped right into. Along with a bachelor of arts and business background, Jordan holds a certificate in social marketing, therefore, she hopes to bring a fresh look to VWIB social media.

“Her willingness to step up like that is why we call her our shooting star,” said VWIB President Melody Martin.

The nod came as a complete surprise to Jordan, during the award luncheon at the Prestige Inn earlier this month.

“It’s surreal, especially being such a new member to Women In Business,” said the Sorrento product, who is “honoured to be a part of such an amazing group of women.”

Jordan moved to Vernon in 2015 and started the ShopVernon.com business in November 2017.

“I had always wanted to work for myself,” said Jordan, who grew up with an entrepreneurial father and was raised with a passion for supporting local businesses.

Wanting to make a positive impact on the small business sector in Vernon, ShopVernon.com is a perfect fit.

“When I found out it was about supporting local business the idea really resonated with me,” said the Salmon Arm Secondary School grad, who was going to school for accounting at the time.

The thought of fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming an entrepreneur led her straight to Community Futures, which helped her obtain a loan to purchase the business and she hasn’t stopped smiling since.

“She’s a millennial trying to run this business on her own,” said Martin, who is looking forward to her social media expertise.

Jordan also works for Peak Public Relations, where she provides social media management to clients. When she is not busy with her ventures, she enjoys the outdoors: hiking, biking, snowboarding, laying on a beach and horseback riding.

“I personally admire her,” said Donald. “Her energy is just fabulous and I think she is going to do amazing things.”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Selfless spirt keeps recipient from Vernon award ceremony

Just Posted

Vernon’s Connor seeks RBC title

Chilliwack Chiefs’ d-man ready for Ottawa Jr. Senators in semis

VIDEO: Canadian Forces members begin helping out flooded B.C. communities

Three-hundred personnel in B.C. in some off hardest hit cities

Tanto Latte brings authentic Italian flavour to the Okanagan

Organic Italian cheese to be produced in Salmon Arm

Very big plane lands at Kelowna’s airport

The arrival of the Boeing 747 Special Performance marks the second largest plane to ever land at YLW

Trades centre opens doors in Vernon this summer

New facility at Okanagan College Vernon campus will train 150 students a year, addressing skills gap

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Chilliwack Chiefs moving on to RBC Cup final after thrilling win over Ottawa

Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in the 3rd period as Chilliwack won their semi-final 3-2.

In Photos: Trooper attracts a crowd on Shuswap Lake

Hundreds of boats turn up to watch the Canadian rockers play atop a 94 foot houseboat

VIDEO: As floodwaters recede, crews assess the damage to Grand Forks’ downtown

More than four dozen firefighters and building inspectors came out to help

Wellington Dukes pull off epic upset of Wenatchee at RBC Cup

The Dukes are off to the championship game after downing the Wild 2-1 Saturday at Prospera Centre.

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Olympic gold medallist returns to Summerland

Justin Kripps brought his gold medal to Summerland Secondary Thursday

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Most Read