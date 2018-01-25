File photo Althea Mongerson with Intwined Fibre Arts, located on Hudson Avenue, was one of the winners in the 2013 Launch-A-Preneur competition.

Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur gets rolling

Calling all aspiring entrepreneurs! Take part in a new business development program designed by Enactus Okanagan College, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, and Community Futures Shuswap.

The purpose of the program is to assist participants create a plan to successfully launch their business in the Shuswap or get a head start on season five of the Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur Dragon’s Den style entrepreneurship competition in 2019.

The program consists of a series of workshops designed to assist participants generate or refine business ideas while making connections in the community. Mentors will be available to support participants as they develop their business model canvas over the weekend.

“If you are tired of working in your business, rather than on it, look no further. Launch-a-Preneur helped us step back and become the visionaries again; we disengaged from the details long enough to look at the essentials to our company’s growth,” says Jenna Meikle of Meikle Studios Social Art House, a previous participant in the program.

The Launch-a-Preneur Start-up Weekend will be held on Feb. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the newly established Innovation Centre located on 220 Shuswap Street. The cost is $30 which includes lunch on Saturday and a dinner on Sunday. This program has been made possible through a BDC Project Accelerator Grant.

Teams can be comprised of individuals or teams working on the same business idea. Participants must have access to the Internet, basic computer skills, and plan to operate their business within the Shuswap. Business concepts currently in operation are not eligible.

Find out more and register at www.launch-a-preneur.ca/start-up-weekend. Registration closes Feb. 9. Space is limited.

