Sip, Savour and Stay with Dine Around Okanagan

The event kicks off Jan. 19 and runs until Feb. 10

The pandemic and restrictions may be continuing across the province, but for Okanagan residents, the ability to “Sip, Save and Stay” is still possible.

Dine Around is back with more than 65 restaurants participating in the program, along with seven hotels offering staycation packaging in the Central Okanagan and more than 30 throughout B.C.

Dining can still take place in safe groups of six people or less, which means the next two months of snowy cold weather could be made a little sunnier during Dine Around.

Visit some of your favourite restaurants across the Interior and enjoy a three-course meal ranging from $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60 per person, excluding tax and B.C. wine, beer or spirit pairings.

The event kicks off on Jan. 19 and runs until Feb. 10. Vaccine passports will be needed at all participating restaurants.

Find out where to eat at www.dinearound.ca and once you visit use the hashtags #sipsavourstay #dinearound2022 on social media and tag your favourite restaurant.

READ MORE: Construction expected to begin this year on Water by the Park towers in Kelowna

READ MORE: Pressure mounting for grocers to bring back ‘hero pay’ amid Omicron surge

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC WineDining