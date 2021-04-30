Dosa Crepe Cafe owner Shylender Selvaraj and chef. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)

South Indian cuisine comes to downtown Kelowna amid pandemic

Dosa Crepe Cafe opened a second location on Bernard Avenue last summer

The first of its kind in Kelowna, Dosa Crepe Cafe has two locations offering South Indian Cuisine,

Owner Shylender Selvaraj hails from South India and says his restaurant focuses on Dosa’s, a savoury crepe made from a 5,000-year-old recipe.

“It’s made of rice and lentils,” he explained. “So, you soak rice and lentils, blend it, firm it overnight, naturally, then it will make a huge crispy crepe that is gluten-free and vegan.”

The crepes have caught on in the Okanagan, so much so that Selvaraj has opened a second location on Bernard Avenue, right in the middle of the pandemic.

He said he always wanted a store downtown as he believes Bernard to be the most important road in the city.

“We got an opportunity and looked at the long run and we thought we will try it and take it,” said Selvaraj. “This will pass, this pandemic will pass.”

Dosa Crepe Cafe will expand its patio into two parking spots until Bernard Avenue opens to pedestrians this summer.

Selvaraj believes the reason there aren’t as many South Indian restaurants in the area is that the region is less densely populated than Northern India.

“The north is more to the wheat, where we are more to the rice. South India is tropical, so rice is the staple food and dosa is a snack, breakfast, dinner, anytime.”

It can be a little messy, as it’s recommended to eat dosa with your hands, but Selvaraj said you can really do what you like.

Besides Dosa crepes, there is also Biriyani and Kothu Roti, similar to a stir-fry with chopped-up roti and vegetables.

Dosa Crepe Cafe’s first location is in Rutland, located on Grey Road.

