Spallumcheen business shutting down

It’s been a fixture in Spallumcheen for 40 years.

But at the end of the month, the former Lockwood Brothers Concrete plant off Highway 97A — now known as N.L. Engineered Precast Products Inc. — will be closing for good.

“We’re just doing something different; the ownership group here is going in a different direction,” said James Lockwood, co-owner of the company along with his brother, Richard. “Oct. 31 will be the last day. Kinda spooky that way.”

The Lockwoods’ father, Roger, began the business in the present location in 1978. It was known as Western Concrete Products at the time and stayed that way until the end of a nearly six-year-long strike that began in 2001 (which signalled the end of Roger Lockwood’s involvement) and ended in late 2006.

“The union went their way, we went ours and became Lockwood Brothers,” said James.

According to the company website, the Lockwood brothers have been leading a manufacturing team since 2001, building a precast concrete business from a two-person operation to a fully staffed and self-sufficient enterprise. Richard Lockwood, B.Comm and James Lockwood, P.Eng offer a combination of business savvy and structural design that produces impressive and consistent results.

NLEPP is the builder of bridges, buildings, retaining walls and other architectural feats. The team manufactures the precast concrete products that help Canada develop and grow, proudly producing all its products at its CPCI (Canadian Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute) certified facility.

NLEPP supplements the manufacturing of concrete products with design, delivery and installation services across Western Canada.

The Lockwoods have been off the assets through fellow Spall business, Valley Auction Ltd.

“It was a tough decision (to shut down),” said James. “We’ve had up to 100 people working here in the past, and recently up to 40 people.”

Employees said James, have been relocated, helped find other jobs in similar industries or they have found new jobs on their own.



