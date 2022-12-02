Starbucks opens doors in Armstrong

The cafe and drive-thru is the first Starbucks to open in the city

One of the world’s most famous coffee chains is now serving Armstrong.

The first Starbucks in Armstrong opened its doors Thursday, Dec. 1, on Smith Drive.

“We are so proud to be a part of the community and received a warm welcome as doors opened yesterday,” said Leanna Rizzi, Starbucks communications manager.

The location is a café and drive-through store. Customers can use the Starbucks app to find store hours.

“We are very excited to open our doors to the first Starbucks location in Armstrong. Whether you’re visiting us to order your favourite beverage at the drive-thru, or a bite to eat in our café, we hope our store will become a pillar within the community and a much-loved gathering place where we can all connect,” said store manager Cassandra Quiroga.

The new coffee shop is already creating a buzz, with a post on the Happens in Enderby, Stays Facebook page garnering more than 150 reactions and 86 comments as of Friday afternoon. A post on the Armstrong Community Information Group Facebook page has netted more than 400 reactions and 100 comments.

“Sweet, now we don’t need to go to Salmon Arm or Vernon,” wrote one person.

