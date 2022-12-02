A brand new Starbucks opened doors in Armstrong on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Starbucks photo)

A brand new Starbucks opened doors in Armstrong on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Starbucks photo)

Starbucks opens doors in Armstrong

The cafe and drive-thru is the first Starbucks to open in the city

One of the world’s most famous coffee chains is now serving Armstrong.

The first Starbucks in Armstrong opened its doors Thursday, Dec. 1, on Smith Drive.

“We are so proud to be a part of the community and received a warm welcome as doors opened yesterday,” said Leanna Rizzi, Starbucks communications manager.

The location is a café and drive-through store. Customers can use the Starbucks app to find store hours.

“We are very excited to open our doors to the first Starbucks location in Armstrong. Whether you’re visiting us to order your favourite beverage at the drive-thru, or a bite to eat in our café, we hope our store will become a pillar within the community and a much-loved gathering place where we can all connect,” said store manager Cassandra Quiroga.

The new coffee shop is already creating a buzz, with a post on the Happens in Enderby, Stays Facebook page garnering more than 150 reactions and 86 comments as of Friday afternoon. A post on the Armstrong Community Information Group Facebook page has netted more than 400 reactions and 100 comments.

“Sweet, now we don’t need to go to Salmon Arm or Vernon,” wrote one person.

READ MORE: Vernon restaurant dishing out kindness this December

READ MORE: ‘Skip-the-Dishes of private events’: Chef-at-home business launches in Okanagan

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

coffeeNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Friends form sweet partnership in new Salmon Arm bakery and cafe

Just Posted

A boil water notice was issued for Spallumcheen’s Larkin water area Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (File image)
Boil water notice for some North Okanagan residents

(Starbucks photo)
Starbucks opens doors in Armstrong

Early season powder has graced SilverStar Mountain Resort since opening early Nov. 18. (Bree Vanderleest photo)
More mountain, lifts, Tube Town opens at Vernon’s SilverStar

Tyler Quinn (2017 photo)
30-year-old man missing from Vernon