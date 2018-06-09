Student massage clinic offers better rates

A new class of student therapists have begun work at the OV summer clinic. Students get hands-on experience and clients get a discounted price.

“Student clinic is a key component of first year,” explains Terry Francis, Clinical Director at OV College of Massage, “Student take new skills and apply them in entry level treatment with members of the public looking for relaxation treatments.”

The college prides itself in offering treatment for those looking for general relaxation, relief of tight muscle tissue and general wellness. It also offers a year two program geared towards more complex care.

“Having the chance to interview and assess real patients, rather than the peers they take classes with, offers an opportunity to share the knowledge they know, as well as actually follow the clues the body offers,” said Francis. “It’s the first time they move outside simulation and into real world application.”

OV has a long standing history in the community for offering care to people new to massage as well as those who appreciate the student treatment rate.

Having clinic and outreach streams for patients needing general relaxation as well as care for complex conditions means there is something for everyone. The support of the community demonstrated by the college mirrors that of the profession.

For clinic rates and hours, visit https://www.ovcmt.com/clinic/

