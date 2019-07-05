Tolko and Pinnacle partner on pellet project

Vernon-based lumber giant pairs up for another plant in Alberta, like the one in Lavington

A new era is about to launch at Tolko’s High Level Lumber division as Tolko and Pinnacle Renewable Energy once again partner to deliver a state-of-the-art pellet plant that will reduce our carbon footprint and bring economic, employment, and other spinoff benefits to the community.

Construction on the project, which will be known as Northern Pellet Limited Partnership, will begin this month (July) and will be completed in the second half of 2020.

Tolko President and CEO Brad Thorlakson says the partnership is another example of how the company is diversifying its business for the future, and he’s proud of the many benefits it will bring to High Level.

“When commissioned, Northern Pellet Limited Partnership will reduce our carbon footprint,” says Thorlakson. “It will also secure and increase full-time permanent employment opportunities in the area, and allow us to use our bark, shavings, and sawdust to produce pellets for growing markets.”

Robert McCurdy, CEO of Pinnacle Renewable Energy, echoed these thoughts saying his company is excited by the opportunity the plant will bring for everyone and is looking forward to expanding its business relationship with Tolko and growing its production platform in Alberta.

“We have established a strong working relationship with Tolko through the construction and operation of our jointly-owned Lavington, B.C. production facility, which was completed safely, on-time, and on-budget. Our partnership with Tolko offers Pinnacle the ability to diversify the business further and position the company well to implement our growth strategies.”

READ MORE: Pinnacle opens pellet plant in Lavington

This project, with a total investment of $53 million for the pellet plant, plus an additional $33 million for the thermal energy plant, is an exciting example of the many resource-based opportunities that exist in Alberta, which has a well-managed timber supply and policies that support the long-term success and development of the forest industry.

Devin Dreeshen, Alberta’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, says, “With the job creation tax cut and other bold government initiatives, we want job creators to know that Alberta is Open for Business. On behalf of the Alberta Government, I would like to thank Tolko and Pinnacle for their investment and the dozens of new jobs that they will create for families in Alberta.”

When complete, the plant will bring approximately 25 direct full-time jobs to the community and will use state-of-the-art technology to produce pellets for the North American market. The facility will also use pollution control equipment that meets the requirements of Alberta Environment and Parks.

In a clear demonstration of the importance of safety to both Tolko and Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the plant will have numerous dust management and explosion mitigation strategies in place including the use of blast gates, temperature monitoring, moisture sensing, spark detection, auto sprinkling, deluge, and abort protection. Overall, this project incorporates the best safety practices and technology from the past and present.

READ MORE: Downtime at Tolko’s Armstrong division extended two weeks

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan maps make buying local easier

Just Posted

Okanagan maps make buying local easier

Buy Local BC launches maps with 125 listings, including 77 farms

No swimming at Kin Beach

A Water Quality Advisory has been issued for Kin Beach due to high bacterial counts

Vernon overdose prevention site challenged

LETTER: Solutions or a Band-Aid?

Childhood facts revisited

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Former newspaper editor older and wiser

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the Okanagan Valley

Renegade Riot revved for Cherryville

Motorcycle rally rolls into town for third annual event

Affordable housing units open in Penticton

A partnership between the province, the city of Penticton and the Penticton… Continue reading

Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film “despicable”

Writer critical of Salmar Theatres showing lack of concern for women’s rights

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face eight separate charges.

SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

Suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property and more seized in Shuswap

Police recover vehicles, machinery stolen in past several years, mostly from Lower Mainland

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

Most Read