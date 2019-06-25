(File photo)

Tolko donation helps build new daycare in Lumby

The Early Years Daycare Centre is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2019

For many working parents, the challenge of finding quality childcare within commutable distance of their home and place of work can be a major barrier. This lack of childcare services is not only challenging for families, but also for employers that struggle to attract and retain skilled workers with families.

Thanks to major grants from the BC Ministry of Child & Family Development and further supported by a Community Gaming Grant, the Bridge Educational Society has undertaken the task of building the Early Years Daycare Centre. Located in Lumby, the facility will serve families in the North Okanagan region.

The new centre will offer 63 spaces for infant, daycare, preschool and school-aged care, serving children from birth to 12 years. The curriculum’s focus will be to provide a safe and nurturing environment that fosters wonder and imagination, where children are immersed in a culture of community and are encouraged to connect with nature.

Tolko is proud to support the Bridge Educational Society on this project, donating lumber and plywood for the facility’s construction. Roxanne Brierley, treasurer with The Bridge Educational Society and Capital Campaign Coordinator emphasizes that there is a critical need for childcare facilities in the Okanagan area.

“Based on our research we know that parents are looking for more child care options. By making more spaces available and offering a well-rounded program, these children will have the opportunity to thrive in a caring environment and build a solid foundation,” said Brierley.

“The Early Years Centre is an incredible opportunity for the community and for our employees,” said Scot Durward, Manager, Operations & Woodlands HR with Tolko Industries. “Finding safe and appropriate child care is a worry for many new parents. We are grateful to be part of a childcare solution that increases capacity, supports the local community and provides our employees with access to quality childcare spaces that support working families.”

The daycare is scheduled to open at the end of summer.

Tolko donation helps build new daycare in Lumby

The Early Years Daycare Centre is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2019

