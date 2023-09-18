Uride steers Okanagan food bank collection

Food bank donations are being collected by Uride drivers Wednesday, Sept. 20. (Uride photo)

A local transportation company is driving forward the need to stock food bank shelves.

September is recognized as Hunger Action Month, therefore Uride’s Ride for a Reason initiative is focusing on supporting local food banks.

Passengers are encouraged to bring a canned item with them on their rides on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and leave the can in the car.

Drivers will be dropping off the cans collected at local food banks.

This simple yet significant gesture aims to stock the shelves in the communities Uride operates in (including Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton).

In addition to encouraging riders to donate canned goods, Uride has been actively supporting local food banks throughout the month by sending Instacart orders to various organizations, including Food Pantry (Alexis Park Church), to further ensure that everyone in the community has access to food.

“Through our Good Deeds Program, we aim to foster a spirit of community and support,” said Cody Ruberto, founder and CEO of Uride. “This initiative is a testament to our belief that small actions, when brought together, can create a significant impact.”

