Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Vancouver International Airport, along with B.C.’s premier, officially launched a $9-billion expansion plan on Thursday that officials say will bring the infrastructure needed to support up to 36 million travellers each year by 2020.

“We are on an ambitious journey to build the airport of the future,” said airport CEO Craig Richmond.

The funding will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

Just Posted

Cherryville mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

Lake Country firehall is too small

The District of Lake Country will be presented with an option to borrow money for a new hall

VIDEO: Vernon Rotary honours finest high school athletes

Olson, Oordt-Bosman take major awards

North Okanagan gas shortage hits Vernon

Several Petro-Canada and Shell stations run dry

UPDATED: Fawn frolicks with homeless man in Vernon

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Calgary-to-Vancouver flight forced to land after possible fire

WestJet Flight 113 makes emergency landing after takeoff

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

Cyclists touring B.C. to highlight Ukraine struggle

A group of Ukrainian cyclists are travelling 100,000 kilometres to raise awareness for Ukraine war.

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: First round predictions

The 2018 World Cup is kicking off in Russia

Most Read

  • Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

    The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span