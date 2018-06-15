Owner of Vernon Lock & Security Solutions James Haberman (left), presents his team members (from left) Steve McArthur, Aaron Menzies, Russell Herbert, Devin Martin and Rob Nikoloyuk with their accreditation certificates for recent completion of the ALOA Locksmith course. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon business unlocks potential

Trades training gets employees up to speed

A Vernon business has gone to great lengths to unlock employee potential.

Five members of the Vernon Lock and Security Solutions team, recently did just that — completing the Fundamentals of Locksmithing training course, hosted by the Associated Locksmiths of America

Owner James Haberman states: “Although locksmithing has been around since ancient times when locksmiths were known as blacksmiths; this original root trade to most modern-day trades, is continuously evolving. There’s nothing more important than keeping up with current technologies, that influence the security industry. Training our team members is just as important.”

As part of their commitment to quality customer service, Vernon Lock and Security Solutions supports and encourages a continuing education program within the company.

The five employees that participated in this course ranged from no locksmithing experience at all to two years of on-the-job exposure. This course covered the basics of key identification and cutting, to developing master key systems and technical safe training.

Unfortunately, B.C. colleges don’t have any accredited courses in this trade. The closest accredited course offerings for locksmithing are in Red Deer, Alta., and Ontario beyond that.

“Having an instructor from the college there, to put on a course in Vernon here just wasn’t possible; we had to think outside the box,” said regional manager Aaron Menzies. “We have a strong connection with our neighbours at ALOA, south of the border. They understand the importance of training and education for next generation locksmiths and were happy to help us out with this problem.”

Vernon Lock and Security Solutions have plans to offer team members an advanced course in locksmithing again in early 2019.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Apple brand sets up in Enderby
Next story
City Furniture named retailer of the year

Just Posted

UPDATED: Appeal filed in Vernon racetrack case

Okanagan Equestrian Society vs. City of Vernon

Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date.

Armstrong to discuss new sewer, water rates

Public meeting is slated for Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Armstrong Fire Hall

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Music school celebrates in old-fashioned style

PHOTOS: Vernon Music School Country Fair

Run organizer needed for Vernon Terry Fox Run

This year, hundreds of thousands of people across Canada will lace up… Continue reading

Lumber grading champs rise to the top

Lavington, Prince George workers top 50th annual BC Lumber Grading Championship

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Red Sox hold off Bombers

Vernon Mosquito baseball second-round playoff action

City Furniture named retailer of the year

Vernon among 22 stores in B.C. and Alberta since first store opened in Prince George in 1976

Newshounds filling the net

In North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Most Read