Vernon businesses awarded for excellence

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 Business Excellence Awards gala Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Chamber photo)

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 37th annual Business Excellence Awards was a celebration of entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and community pride Friday evening, Oct. 29.

Awards were handed out in 16 categories at the event held at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre and streamed online.

“It was exciting to hear the name of the winner revealed in each category and we can congratulate them. However, the gala was an opportunity to pay tribute to all of the nominees for their dedication, resiliency and investment in the community,” said Robin Cardew, Greater Vernon Chamber president.

The winners of the 2021 Business Excellence Awards are:

• Large Business of the Year sponsored by MNP: Okanagan Spring Brewery

(Honourable mention: Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical, Tolko Industries, Wayside)

• Medium Business of the Year sponsored by Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical: The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill

(Honourable mention: Farm Bound, Total Restoration Services)

• Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures: FILL – Vernon’s Refill Store

(Honourable mention: Dump Runz, Olive Us Olive Oil & Vinegar Tasting Room, Vernon Teach & Learn)

• People’s Choice Award sponsored by Total Restoration Services: Pivot Rx Pharmacy

• New Business of the Year sponsored by Tolko Industries: The Roxy Cafe

(Honourable mention: Aly Pain Parenting Expert, Taste Buddies Gourmet, Pivot Rx Pharmacy)

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers: Mitchal Derksen, Numu Technologies

(Honourable mention: Shelby Fisher, RJ Fisher Transport)

• Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan: Jaye Siegmueller, Farm Bound

(Honourable mention: Kari Gares, Verico Mortgage House; Troy Hudson, Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre; Todd Robinson, Okanagan Spring Brewery)

• Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon: Bridge Educational Society

(Honourable mention: Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical, NexusBC Community Resource Centre, Tolko Industries)

• Customer Service Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery: Olive Us Olive Oil & Vinegar Tasting Room

(Honourable mention: Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Monashee Health Collective, North Okanagan Skin & Laser)

• Trades Business of the Year sponsored by tekmar Control Systems: Allegria Homes

(Honourable mention: Phyxter Home Services, Roost Solar

• Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation North Okanagan: Turning Points Collaborative Society

(Honourable mention: Men’s Shed Vernon, North Okanagan Hospice Society, Sovereign Lake Nordic Club)

• Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by Tourism Vernon: Davison Orchards Country Village

(Honourable mention: Caravan Farm Theatre, Grace & Flow)

• Professional Business of the Year of the Year sponsored by TD Bank: Monashee Health Collective

(Honourable mention: Okanagan Restoration Services, Sproing Creative, Ukrainetz Workplace Law Group)

• Restaurant of the Year of the Year sponsored by White House Mortgages: The Kal

(Honourable mention: The Fig, Intermezzo Restaurant & Wine Cellar, Marten Brewing Co.)

• Diversity Excellence sponsored by Kal Tire: Tolko Industries

(Honourable mention: Interior Health)

• Retail Business of the Year of the Year sponsored by Corbett Office Plus: Olive Us Olive Oil & Vinegar Tasting Room

(Honourable mention: Cotton’s Chocolates, FILL – Vernon’s Refill Store)

With the People’s Choice award, partial proceeds rom online voting will go towards establishing a scholarship for a local business student. Other proceeds will go towards Chamber initiatives to support local businesses.

Brendan Shykora

AwardsBusiness