Vernon businesses in limbo over reopening plans

Some jumping into opening while guidelines grey for others

Grey guidelines over B.C.’s reopening plans are leaving many businesses unsure of what to do.

The plan, starting mid-May, outlines additional safety measures in order to allow the following to reopen: dentistry, physiotherapy, registered massage, chiropractor, physical therapy, speech therapy, retail sector, salons and barbers, counselling, restaurants and pubs (with sufficient distancing), museums, art galleries, libraries, office-based worksites, recreation and sports, parks, beaches and childcare.

It’s great news for salons like downtown Vernon’s Peacock and Lime, which is opening May 19.

“I’ll be working seven days a week! And happily,” said Renee Cool, who has a chair at the salon and is excited to get back to work.

And her clients are just as eager, with many desperate for a cut or repair.

“I’m sure I’ll be seeing all sorts of funny homemade haircuts,” laughed Cool.

But over at the Gentlemen’s Shop & Shave Parlour, no concrete opening plans are in place just yet.

“This opening timeline is based on the ability to adhere to specific guidelines and regulations which at this point they have not laid out,” the downtown shop posted on its Facebook page. “So unfortunately until we have these new sets of rules to put in to place and time for ourselves to gather the proper PPE we cannot give an exact timeline when we will be able to open our doors.”

But the staff miss their clients, who have been frantically texting and emailing to re-book.

“We have been gone for two months now and we know everyone is getting shaggy and it’s going be a little crazy going forward but we ask for your patience and we look forward to seeing all of you again.”

Other major retail outlets are also working out the kinks.

The Village Green Shopping Centre is hoping to have more details over the coming weeks on what reopening will look like for the shops and services in the mall. While the majority have closed, some essential shops in the mall have remained open.

“Now that the province has announced their plan we are working on our own in an effort to effectively continue supporting our tenants and their own reopening plans,” mall marketing manager Darren Robinson said.

One tenant, Image Studios, is also working with authorities to see what measures need to be taken before more Kodak moments can be captured.

Owner Fiona Forshaw is also uncertain about whether or not she fits the Phase 2 reopening category.

“I have to talk to Interior Health or WorkSafe.”

